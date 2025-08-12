I sat down with Beth St Denis on CHP Talks to share why KICLEI Canada is standing against global municipal control — and why 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐨𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.
Over the next few weeks, I’ll share short clips on:
🔹 Empowering Communities—A Call to Action
🔹 Fighting Misinformation—The Challenge Ahead
🔹 The Shocking Costs Behind Climate Programs Revealed
…and more.
🛑 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐬 — 𝐥𝐞𝐭’𝐬 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐲.
Maggie Hope Braun reminds us that triumph is born not from comfort, but from courage. Her stand against global municipal control is not just resistance, it is reclamation. Reclamation of our right to decide, to speak, to live freely in the communities we call home.
The Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrate
The Lesser Magistrate’s function and duty is to interpose against tyranny and oppression and act as a buffer between unjust law and the people.
The People of our communities are continually harassed and bound by fictitious language perpetrated by public and private actors and the people under their control.
We the People do not accept this behavior in our community.
Citizens are not bound to hold unlimited obedience to civil government actors or to any private actors.
We the People delegate all authority. This is the doctrine of the lesser magistrate.
We the People can and should appeal to the lesser magistrates by saying: We call upon the captains of the guard [judges, police, military, pastors, and others willing to stand] to restore order and depose the wicked tyrants [pm, premier, mla, mayor, council, board, private actors, and the people under their control].
Law
When law and morality contradict each other, the citizen has the cruel alternative of either losing his moral sense or losing respect for the law.
The law has placed the collective force at the disposal of the unscrupulous who wish, without risk, to exploit the person, liberty, and property of others. It has converted plunder into a right, defense into a crime, in order to punish lawful defense. - Frederic Bastiat
Depository
I know no safe depository of the ultimate powers of the society but the people themselves; and if we think them not enlightened enough to exercise their control with a wholesome discretion, the remedy is not to take it from them, but to inform their discretion by education. This is the true corrective of abuses of constitutional power.
Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual, but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country. - Thomas Jefferson
Liberty
The liberties of a people never were, nor ever will be secure, when the transactions of their rulers may be concealed from them. - Patrick Henry