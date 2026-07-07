Gather 2030

Gather 2030

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Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
8d

All governments, federal, provincial, regional and municipal are incorporated. We no longer have government for the people by the people. The elected swear allegiance to the corporation.

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jane forsyth's avatar
jane forsyth
8d

Thank you for this succinct explanation of the system.

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