I’ve been watching this movement grow across the country—more people waking up, stepping up, doing the work. But alongside that momentum, I’m seeing something that needs to be called out: too many people spending their energy tearing down other people’s efforts instead of just doing their own.

Some of it’s ego. Some of it’s immaturity. And some of it looks a lot like intentional division.

Here’s the truth: not everyone is called to the same role. Not everyone is equipped to fight on the same front. That’s not a weakness—it’s the strength of a real grassroots movement.

Some protest. Some write.

Some organize town halls. Some dig into legal precedent.

Some speak at council. Some host barter circles.

Some study policy. Some grow food.

Some pray. Some educate.

Some build networks across provinces. Some hold the line in their local community.

Some push in courtrooms. Others push through conversation.

And all of it matters.

This is a cultural, legal, political, and economic battle. It’s not going to be solved with one tactic, one leader, or one message. It’s going to take thousands of people showing up in the ways they’re best equipped—and trusting others to do the same.

So if someone is hosting a protest, and your role is researching legal frameworks—great. If someone’s building a Substack and your calling is direct action—great. If someone is knocking on doors and you’re focused on building relationships with council—great.

Do your part. Let others do theirs.

And if you find yourself spending more time criticizing what others are doing than building something yourself, maybe pause and ask: what exactly am I contributing?

The idea that there’s one “correct” strategy is naive—and more often than not, it’s a distraction. This movement is about protecting sovereignty, truth, autonomy, and moral courage. That takes all of us, pulling in the same direction, even if we don’t always work together directly.

🧭 Gather 2030 was launched as a place to share those strategies. While I’ve been focused more recently on KICLEI’s work to exit global governance at the municipal level, I’m seeing incredible initiatives from people coast to coast that deserve to be shared. Over time, this platform will grow into what it was meant to be—a place to highlight all the different ways Canadians are defending what matters.

Because that’s how we win: 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

That’s how we build the culture of courage we need.

That’s how we win.

—Maggie Braun

Gather 2030 | KICLEI Canada