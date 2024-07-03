Thorold, Ontario - A significant victory for local environmental advocacy has emerged from Thorold, Ontario. On a special Canada Day edition of Shadoe at Night, Maggie Hope Braun, a key figure in the Gather 2030 initiative and founder of the KICLEI (Kick ICLEI) campaign, shared the story of this remarkable achievement.

Maggie was joined by Duncan Spence and Jim Handley, a city councillor in Thorold. Together, they recounted the journey that led to Thorold's decision to opt out of the controversial ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) program. The ICLEI program, which many municipalities adopt, focuses on implementing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals at the local level. Critics argue that it brings unwanted global agendas into local governments, leading to restrictive land use and water bylaws, among other issues.

During the interview, Maggie explained the elusiveness of ICLEI and its impact on local governance. "ICLEIs Partners for Climate Protection Prorgam is responsible for harvesting 98% of Canadians' energy consumption and waste data, getting municipalities to set reduction targets to zero by 2050 and declaring climate emergencies to galvanize public opinion and justifying endless expenditures on green energy products. These expenses are coming at the expense of prioritizing the immediate needs of our communities," she said. She emphasized that these global agendas often go unnoticed as they are implemented at different times in different municipalities.

Jim Handley recounted how the push to join the ICLEI program began in Thorold. "On January 17, 2023, a member of our city staff recommended we join the PCP (Partners for Climate Protection) program, which is part of ICLEI. I was hesitant and had already been researching the organization. We managed to delay the decision until the budget meeting, where we agreed to a one-year membership for review in February 2024," he explained. The turning point came when they discovered that the city had not actually registered for the program, giving them the opportunity to gather support against it.

Duncan Spence highlighted the role of local activism in this victory. "We connected with residents, gathered 250 signatures in support of opting out, and filled the council chambers during meetings. It made a big differnce to have level-headed local delegates like Angela Braun, Hermina Antes and Ron Devereux to address the council. When councillors saw the public presence, they realized they had to be cautious about what they were signing into," he said.

A pivotal moment in the campaign was when local residents addressed the council, countering the climate narrative with well-researched facts and presenting a strong case against ICLEI. "The most important thing we discovered about this program is that it's completely voluntary, and the council can choose to opt out," Maggie pointed out. The combined efforts of local activists, residents, and the Thorold council led to a decisive 7-1 vote in favor of opting out of the program.

This victory in Thorold is being seen as a potential model for other municipalities across Canada. Maggie urged others to follow their example, stressing the importance of respectful dialogue and civic engagement. "Canada has a political apathy problem. Look at the voter turnout. We need to engage our communities and show them that local action can make a difference. Canadians can start by sending the articles on KICLEI's Substack to their councillors, beginning with the articles on Thorold opting out," she said.

As the interview concluded, Maggie outlined her plans for further writing and organizing to support similar initiatives across the country. "We need to start small, think big, and get to work. Our words are our weapons, and we can shift the energy in the room to influence decision-makers," she advised.

Thorold's success in opting out of the ICLEI program marks a significant step in the fight for local control over environmental policies. The story serves as an inspiration for other communities to reclaim their autonomy and focus on practical, locally-driven solutions to environmental stewardship.

For more information on how to get involved and access resources, visit the KICLEI website at KICLEI.ca and follow Maggie Hope Braun's updates on social media platforms.