By Maggie Braun | Gather 2030 Contributor | December 3, 2025

In a bold move that affirms the people’s voice in Canadian history, MLA Tara Armstrong (Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream) has introduced the Freedom Convoy Recognition Act, proposing March 11 as an annual statutory holiday in British Columbia.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 — 𝟖𝟕 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝟐. Only two Green Party MLAs stood opposed.

March 11 marks a turning point in B.C.’s recent history — the day in 2022 when provincial COVID mandates began to lift, including mask requirements and gathering restrictions. Armstrong calls it “a moment of healing, recovery, and democratic renewal.”

This day, if formally adopted, would be the first statutory holiday in Canada to recognize peaceful civic resistance against overreach — and to honour the legacy of every trucker, nurse, parent, pastor, and citizen who took a stand for freedom of choice, bodily autonomy, and democratic consent.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟏𝟏 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬

The 2022 Freedom Convoy was not just a protest — it was a defining moment in Canadian civic life. It was:

One of the largest peaceful demonstrations in Canadian history.

A rural-led, working-class movement for bodily autonomy and local decision-making.

A global inspiration, igniting similar actions in Australia, the Netherlands, and the United States.

𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐧’𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐰𝐚. The federal response — including the invocation of the Emergencies Act — stunned observers across party lines. But in British Columbia, the grassroots pushback helped fast-track the end of mandates and public gathering limits.

This proposed holiday honours that peaceful perseverance and refusal to comply with top-down governance that failed to respect local realities, community needs, and personal freedoms.

Is It Controversial? Yes. But That’s Why It’s Necessary.

Critics are already mobilizing a recall petition against Armstrong, with some accusing her of “replacing” Truth and Reconciliation Day. That framing is misleading. The bill does not repeal or replace existing holidays — it seeks to recognize an additional day that reflects a different chapter in our shared history.

It’s telling that opponents are quick to label this “politically extreme” — but fail to address how government-imposed isolation, economic collapse, and loss of faith gatherings were tolerated without consent for nearly two years.

Armstrong’s courage deserves recognition. So does the truth of what everyday Canadians endured — and overcame — to restore common sense in this country.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐃𝐨?

📝 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠.

💬 Send a thank-you message to her office:

📨 tara.armstrong.MLA@leg.bc.ca

📍 Constituency Office: Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream

This is about more than a holiday. It’s about whose voices get honoured in Canadian civic memory.

At Gather 2030, we support all peaceful efforts to restore transparency, consent, and citizen-led governance. We encourage every Canadian — regardless of political persuasion — to reflect on what this moment revealed about the balance of power in our institutions.

🛑 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭.

✅ 𝐖𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭 — 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞.

📅 Mark March 11 on your calendar. Whether or not the act becomes law, we will remember.