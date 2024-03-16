The above list was compiled March 14, 2024..

By going to the PCPP Membership Page

Scrolling down to the Map and list.

If there is a pin on your municipality, it has been partnered.

If your municipality is on the side list it has been partnered.

Determine the Year of Partnership

If there is a pin on your municipality, click on the pin for more information and the year will pop up.

note the year of partnership.

If your municipality is on the side list, follow the steps below…

Acquire the Original Motion

Call and/or email your city clerks office and request the original motion. Be professional and polite and begin to form a working relationship with the city staff.

Example of Request: The Council of the Corporation of the City of _____________, adopted a bylaw or resolution to join the FCM-ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection Program in the year______. Please provide

the wording of that motion

the exact date it was passed

the elected official on file

the corporate staff on the file

*It may help to provide the PCP resolution to join found on the PCP Membership Page.

Example of Original Motion:

That Council SUPPORT the motion TO APPROVE

Report DS 8-2023, dated February 7, 2023, respecting The Partners for Climate Protection Program (PCP) Financial Considerations, BE APPROVED and the following recommendations BE APPROVED:

1. That the City of Thorold’s participation in the PCP Program, BE APPROVED;

2. That staff BE DIRECTED to conduct an annual review of the program;

3. That an elected official BE APPOINTED as a joint-contact alongside an assigned Planning staff member for PCP program updates and Plan endorsement.

That Councilor O'Hare BE APPOINTED as a joint-contact alongside an assigned Planning staff member for PCP program updates and Plan endorsement.

