To: KICLEI Grassroots Network

From: Margaret Hope Braun, KICLEI Canada

Date: January 17, 2025

Subject: Action Plan: Support for Municipal Councils Considering FCM Withdrawal

Dear Team,

While continuing the Alberta tour, I was made aware of the County of Stettler No. 6's recent decision to not renew its membership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for 2025. This decision highlights growing dissatisfaction with the FCM's focus on urban priorities and its disconnect from rural needs.

Currently, the FCM has over 2,000 municipal members. To check if your local council is still a member, please visit the FCM website's member directory: FCM Member Directory

Although I have sent the attached report and recommendations to councils participating in the FCM programs, there is no guarantee that all councils will receive or review this material. Therefore, we have prepared a comprehensive package for you to use in your advocacy efforts.

Advocacy Package Overview:

FCM Withdrawal Report: A detailed analysis of why rural municipalities should reconsider FCM membership. Report Supporting FCM Withdrawal 79.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Template Letter for Councils to Withdraw: A customizable letter for councils to formally notify the FCM of their withdrawal. Template Withdrawal Letter For Councils 33.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Email Template for Sending Materials to Councils: A pre-drafted email to share the report and withdrawal letter with your local council. Email Template For Sending Fcm Report And Recommendations To Councils 43.5KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Petition Template: A petition to gather community support for withdrawal from the FCM. Petition For Withdrawal From The Federation Of Canadian Municipalities (fcm) 43.4KB ∙ PDF file Download Download Deputation Script for Council Meetings: A script to guide presentations to council in support of FCM withdrawal. Presentation Script For Local Advocates Fcm Withdrawal 77.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download KICLEI Code of Conduct: Guidelines for effective and respectful engagement with municipal councils: KICLEI Code of Conduct

While we have many concerns, our advocacy will focus on the most relatable and actionable points to achieve tangible results.

If your council is considering withdrawal please have them contact us through email at info@kiclei.ca. We are committed to facilitating collaboration and amplifying rural voices.

Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication.

In solidarity,

Margaret Hope Braun

Founder, KICLEI Canada Initiative