To: KICLEI Grassroots Network
From: Margaret Hope Braun, KICLEI Canada
Date: January 17, 2025
Subject: Action Plan: Support for Municipal Councils Considering FCM Withdrawal
Dear Team,
While continuing the Alberta tour, I was made aware of the County of Stettler No. 6's recent decision to not renew its membership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for 2025. This decision highlights growing dissatisfaction with the FCM's focus on urban priorities and its disconnect from rural needs.
Currently, the FCM has over 2,000 municipal members. To check if your local council is still a member, please visit the FCM website's member directory: FCM Member Directory
Although I have sent the attached report and recommendations to councils participating in the FCM programs, there is no guarantee that all councils will receive or review this material. Therefore, we have prepared a comprehensive package for you to use in your advocacy efforts.
Advocacy Package Overview:
FCM Withdrawal Report:
A detailed analysis of why rural municipalities should reconsider FCM membership.
Template Letter for Councils to Withdraw:
A customizable letter for councils to formally notify the FCM of their withdrawal.
Email Template for Sending Materials to Councils:
A pre-drafted email to share the report and withdrawal letter with your local council.
Petition Template:
A petition to gather community support for withdrawal from the FCM.
Deputation Script for Council Meetings:
A script to guide presentations to council in support of FCM withdrawal.
KICLEI Code of Conduct:
Guidelines for effective and respectful engagement with municipal councils: KICLEI Code of Conduct
While we have many concerns, our advocacy will focus on the most relatable and actionable points to achieve tangible results.
If your council is considering withdrawal please have them contact us through email at info@kiclei.ca. We are committed to facilitating collaboration and amplifying rural voices.
Thank you for your ongoing support and dedication.
In solidarity,
Margaret Hope Braun
Founder, KICLEI Canada Initiative
Your work is commendable. Thank you for this excellent material and support.