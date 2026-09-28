Gather 2030

Gather 2030

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don findlay's avatar
don findlay
Sep 28

Fabulous word, great article, glad you are back!

Recipe for anhedonia

disappointment + frustration + exhaustion + hopelessness = anhedonia

Steps to follow:

1. Combine the first three ingredients and stir well

2) simmer over continuous violence and bad news to create hopelessness

3) Use hopelessness to anesthetize any exposure to pleasure

Cure for anhedonia

Steps to follow:

1) shut off exposure to bad news and violence

2) focus only on building positive solutions

3) restore energy levels through kindness and positive action

4) appreciate the magnificence of Creation with wonder and awe

5) recognize and be grateful for all that you have and can do

6) when others disagree, don't interpret it as a personal failure

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FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
Sep 28

Yes exhaustion is the result of being slammed with this crap on a daily basis. Thanks for making sense of it.

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