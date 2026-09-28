For years, I’ve been fascinated by the document attributed to Albert Pike and reportedly written to Italian revolutionary Giuseppe Mazzini in 1871, describing three world wars and the political and social outcomes each would produce. The authenticity and provenance of the alleged Pike-Mazzini letter have been disputed. Readers should understand that going in.

Now, with that out of the way, let’s get into it.

Albert Pike Three World Wars Attributed Text 29.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Three World Wars

The account describes the First World War as exploiting conflict between the British and German empires, with the resulting upheaval contributing to the overthrow of Russia’s czars and the establishment of communism there. History subsequently gave us the First World War, the Russian Revolution, the fall of the Romanovs and, eventually, the Soviet Union. 1914–1922.

The Second World War is described through conflict between Fascism and political Zionism, with the resulting war destroying Nazism, strengthening international communism and creating the conditions for a Jewish state in Palestine. History gave us the destruction of Nazi Germany, a vastly strengthened Soviet Union and, in 1948, the establishment of Israel. 1939–1948.

But then we get to the third one, and this is where things become considerably more relevant to us now.

The Third World War

The account describes a third conflict exploiting differences between “the political Zionists and the leaders of Islamic World,” with other nations becoming increasingly divided around that conflict. But it goes further.

There is an entire cast of political, religious and ideological players woven throughout the narrative: Communists, Fascists and Nazis, political Zionists, leaders of the Islamic world, nihilists, atheists, Christians, revolutionaries, ordinary citizens and those the passage calls “destroyers of civilization.” Different groups occupy different roles. Some fight. Some revolt. Some react against the revolutionaries. Some believe they’re defending civilization. Others are portrayed as destroying it.

Then comes the part that is jumping off the page at me now:

“Meanwhile the other nations, once more divided on this issue will be constrained to fight to the point of complete physical, moral, spiritual and economical exhaustion...”

That word: exhaustion.

Then it describes the world population, left “without compass or direction, anxious for an ideal.”

And here’s where this gets personal.

I’ve Used This as a Guardrail for Years

I haven’t spent years reviewing the Pike narrative because I’m sitting around waiting for World War Three. I’ve used it to check myself. I look at the characters and ask: What role am I being invited to play? Am I reacting exactly as someone in my political, religious or ideological camp is expected to react? And, more importantly: What can I do differently that throws a wrench in the plan?

If the expected outcome is antagonism, can I build a bridge? If it’s division, can I find common ground? If it’s blind rebellion, can I practise disciplined opposition? Basically, figure out the desired reaction, then refuse to be predictable.

That has really been my safeguard: don’t become too attached to a role. Instead, I’ve tried to remain diplomatic in my activism, even when I’ve been dead set on creating change and moving the Overton window toward what I believe the evidence supports. Even if it’s a millimetre at a time, I’ll take the millimetre.

People have asked me many times how I manage to stay relatively calm while actively addressing some pretty crazy shit. This is a big part of the answer. I’ve been watching the players, watching the divisions and, probably most importantly, watching myself: antagonism, fear, tribalism, radicalization, revolution for revolution’s sake. For the most part, I think I’ve done pretty well avoiding that shit.

But apparently there was another outcome sitting right there in the same passage that I wasn’t guarding myself against nearly as carefully: complete exhaustion. And this one might actually be getting me, which is really the point of this article.

I Learned a New Word

Anhedonia.

I came across the term recently, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it. Anhedonia is the diminished ability to experience pleasure or interest in things that would normally matter to you. It’s a strange experience because intellectually, you know you care. You just can’t feel yourself caring.

I know there are things happening right now that should have me absolutely fired up. None of my beliefs have disappeared. But lately, there have been times when things that should make me happy just... don’t. Victories don’t feel particularly victorious. Music doesn’t hit quite the same. Something that once would have sent me down a passionate research rabbit hole until two in the morning happens, and I just… … stare at it.

And when I connected that experience with that word in the Pike passage — exhaustion — I started looking at the whole thing differently. I’d spent years asking myself how not to become the angry Christian, the blind nationalist, the indiscriminate revolutionary or the tribal political activist. But it never really occurred to me to ask: What if I just get so tired I stop giving a shit?

That thought terrifies me, because caring is such a huge part of who I am. It hits right at the core of my identity and everything I’ve spent my entire life standing for.

I Think I Just Stumbled on a New Piece of Armour

When I started writing this article, I felt pretty flat. I knew what I wanted to say intellectually, but emotionally I was still sitting inside the very thing I was trying to describe. Then somewhere along the way, something shifted. I started recognizing exhaustion the same way I’ve learned to recognize the other roles in the Pike narrative, and it hit me: This is really just another role I can choose not to become.

I can be exhausted without making exhaustion my identity. I can acknowledge that I’ve felt numb without deciding I’ve stopped caring. And if my usual response when I recognize one of these patterns is to ask, What can I do to throw a wrench in it?, then I can do that here too.

I don’t have the full strategic blueprint for how to topple this particular part of the agenda. But naming it has helped. Writing about it has helped. Sharing it has helped. And maybe that’s the first step — recognizing what’s happening before I mistake exhaustion for some permanent change in who I am.

There is something powerful about being able to say: I see what’s happening. I’m exhausted, but I’m not taking on the role. I’m not going to let this become part of my identity. If the outcome is that I eventually become so worn down that I stop caring, then I’m going off script here too. I’m going to figure out what restores my capacity to care, gets me back to an authentic version of myself, and keeps me going off script for as long as I’m here.

And now, maybe not so strangely, I’m starting to feel like myself again. 😂

#LETSGO

I Don’t Know

I like to leave you with a song. Music connects us in a way that another few paragraphs simply can’t. When I started writing this article, the song that immediately started rattling around in my head was “I Don’t Know” by The Sheepdogs.

Now, I’m not suggesting The Sheepdogs secretly wrote an anthem about Albert Pike and anhedonia. But I went back and watched the music video, and something about the mix of unrest, conflict, counterculture and people just trying to live while the world goes through some heavy shit felt strangely appropriate.

Then I paid closer attention to the words. Waking up and not knowing. Waiting for the evening and not knowing. Looking at what’s coming and not knowing. And after writing an entire article that started with a supposed 1871 letter, even the reference to “letters and pages of ancient history” made me laugh. 😂

Underneath all of it is a pretty simple request: Help me and this one did.

🎵 The Sheepdogs — “I Don’t Know”