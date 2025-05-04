These aren’t just Zoom calls—they’re strategy sessions for reclaiming local democracy.

At our April national meeting, people from across Canada tuned in to share updates, spotlight grassroots organizing, and get hands-on with new tools that are changing how we engage our councils.

👀 In this full replay:

🎥 140-min national call replay (Oxford organizing + tool demos)

🛠️ Update from KICLEI Oxford County Branch

📊 The new CO₂ Context Calculator → Open Tool

🤖 How to use “KICLEI D” to write emails, reports, and motions → Use it here

📍 What Makes Our National Meetings Work

Every call is live and focused on real local action. These aren’t webinars—they are where strategy, support, and success stories meet.

➡️ Register for the next National and Regional Zoom Meeting

➡️ Subscribe below for the full replay