February’s Objectives

This month, we will focus on several key initiatives:

✅ 📄 FCM Withdrawal Package: Updating the FCM withdrawal package to strengthen our position on its impact on rural and urban municipalities.

✅ 📢 Promotion of County of Wheatland and Stettler’s FCM Withdrawal: Sharing these examples through KICLEI Substack to ensure this example is widely shared among elected representatives.

✅ 📊 Executive Summary on Sustainable Development: Promoting the executive summary on the origins and impacts of sustainable development and UN-directed programs, tailored for MPs, MPPs, and MLAs.

✅ 🗳️ Ontario Provincial Election: Promoting the Ontario Report and resolution to withdraw from UN ICLEI partnerships and issuing a press release to ensure these concerns are addressed in the provincial debates.

✅ 🗓️ Provincial Zoom Meetings Initiated:

Alberta – Feb 3

Ontario – Feb 5

✅ 📅 Organizing Provincial Tours: We are looking for local organizers to host information sessions in their communities. If you're interested in assisting or have any questions, reach out at info@kiclei.ca. 📩

Northern Alberta Tour (March 10-20): The Feb 3rd Alberta meeting will include a planning session for the Northern Alberta Tour, covering stops in Bonnyville, Edmonton, Grande Prairie, and other locations. If you are interested in helping organize a stop, please attend the meeting!

✅ 🤝 Manitoba Stronger Together Partnership: KICLEI will be the main guest speaker at their February 18 meeting. Manitobans following this work are encouraged to join MST membership and attend. 🔗 Learn more

✅ 📄 Provincial Reports Opposing PCP: Reports are ready for Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. We will work through other provinces in the coming weeks. If the PCP program is active in your community, please share these reports with your councils and send your research to us so we can tailor reports to your local context.

BC Report

Alberta Report

Ontario Report

✅ 📢 Petition & Survey for Council Withdrawals: ✨ If you gather 100-500 petition signatures and 30-100 completed surveys, I will register to speak to your municipal council to advocate for withdrawing from FCM or the PCP program.

Sign the Petition

Complete the Survey

Next National KICLEI Zoom: Mark your calendars! February 24 at 7 PM EDT.

Register Here

Update on Deputation to Prince Edward County (PEC) – January 28

On January 28, I had the opportunity to present to the Prince Edward County Council regarding the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program. The meeting underscored the growing need for transparency and community involvement in municipal climate programs. While some council members were receptive, others appeared unfamiliar with the broader implications of PCP policies. The discussion brought up several key challenges and next steps that we will pursue in the coming weeks.

🔹 KICLEI Articles on the Deputation Experience in PEC

📌 PEC and PCP: A Case for Cost-Benefit Analysis

📌 PEC and the PCP: A Closer Look at Costs, Liabilities, and Data Concerns

🔹 Media Coverage

📌 Climate Protection Deputation Set to Speak

📌 Residents Want PEC to Withdraw

🔹 Next Steps

📩 We have sent followed-up communications to PEC Council.

📊 We encourage residents to complete the survey and petition at kiclei.ca/take-action to determine actual local sentiment.

Recent Interviews & Media Features 🎤

✅ Interview with David Leis on Leaders on the Frontier

✅ Interview with Shadoe Davis During Alberta Tour:

Watch Here

Did you know that elected representatives are tuning into Shadoe Davis?

After my interview with him last week, councillors in Northern Alberta reached out for the FCM withdrawal package. This underscores the importance of amplifying effective strategies! Over 25,000 views on all platforms in just one week.

