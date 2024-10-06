Support Tom Harris as He Challenges Climate Policy in Ottawa Council

In 2014, Tom Harris was honored with the Excellence in Climate Science Communication Award from the Heartland Institute. The institute recognized him as one of the most prominent and frequently cited voices critiquing what he views as the exaggerated and alarmist claims surrounding global warming.

Ottawa residents, mark your calendars! Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada, will be speaking at the upcoming Ottawa City Council budget consultation to challenge the current climate policy. Tom’s work has been featured in the Farmers Forum, where he shared his shift from being a climate alarmist to a critic of the movement, arguing that the climate frenzy is driven by financial interests rather than sound science.

Tom contends that climate models often fail to accurately predict real-world outcomes, and natural climate variability plays a much larger role than is acknowledged. He emphasizes that CO2 levels, far from being purely harmful, are essential for plant growth and agriculture. His key argument is that reducing emissions, especially through eliminating hydrocarbon fuels, will have severe socio-economic impacts without achieving the intended environmental benefits. Tom uses the example of Sri Lanka’s fertilizer ban, which caused food shortages, to illustrate the dangers of extreme climate policies.

In past city discussions, residents have challenged Ottawa's energy and climate plans. At a committee meeting on April 18, 2023, five delegates presented testimonies against the Climate Change Master Plan, highlighting the need for more realism in climate policy. These testimonies can be watched on the ICSC-Canada website. Stopping misguided policies in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, could have ripple effects on climate discussions across North America.

Calling Ottawa Patriots: Join Us Online Monday Evening to Help Out!

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 7, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Virtual Event: Registration required

Your participation is essential to ensure that diverse perspectives are heard and considered as Ottawa debates its climate policies. Support Tom by attending the meeting and engaging with the discussion.

For more information, check out Tom’s recent feature in Farmers Forum or visit sensiblechange.ca for responsible climate policy insights.