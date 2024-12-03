Chris Williams Deputation to Calgary City Council

"Say No to Electric Buses"

November 18, 2024

Chris Williams delivered a compelling deputation to the Calgary City Council, urging decision-makers to critically assess the financial, environmental, and social implications of the city's continued participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program. With a focus on the costly shift to electric buses as part of Calgary's climate initiatives, Chris highlighted the program's substantial budgetary burden, questionable environmental benefits, and overlooked liabilities. His presentation underscored the need for municipalities to prioritize fiscal responsibility, local community needs, and evidence-based environmental stewardship over costly and ineffective global climate mandates.

Chris's deputation serves as a reminder to city councils across Canada to carefully evaluate their participation in programs like PCP, which impose long-term financial commitments while yielding debatable benefits.

Deputation Script - Chris Williams

Good [morning/afternoon], my name is Chris Williams. I live in Ward 6, and I appreciate having my voice heard today.

In preparing Calgary's budget, it is essential to understand the financial implications of continued participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program. This program, developed by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI Canada, requires participating municipalities to meet various milestones in developing and implementing climate action plans. Each of these milestones incurs costs that can significantly impact municipal budgets.

It is crucial to note that FCM, ICLEI Canada, and the Government of Canada have waived all liability for the outcomes of this program. This means that the full responsibility for all associated costs and liabilities rests solely on participating municipalities and their elected officials. However, municipalities are not bound by contract to remain in the program and can withdraw at any time.

Calgary's climate action plan was projected to cost $87 billion over 28 years. This translates to approximately $5,500 per household per year over that period. While this would not all come from increased municipal taxes, the city is requesting funding from other levels of government. Ultimately, these are all taxpayer dollars, much of which are likely to come from deficit spending, incurring additional financing costs beyond the initial estimate.

Let me highlight one example of wasteful spending: the plan to switch to electric buses. The city announced it would secure $491 million to replace up to 259 diesel buses with electric buses, costing approximately $1.2 million each. These electric vehicles have been inaccurately described as "zero-emission," given that electricity in Alberta is primarily generated using natural gas.

Because these buses require time to recharge, each route would need two buses—one operating while the other charges—more than quadrupling the cost of operating a single diesel-powered bus route. Additionally, the city does not currently have facilities to charge this fleet, which would require a significant investment. It remains unclear whether the $491 million budget includes the cost of these charging facilities.

The City of Edmonton recently experienced a massive financial loss related to its failed electric bus program, which should serve as a cautionary tale for Calgary. These buses do not achieve the projected mileage, partly due to our cold climate and the reduced efficiency of batteries over time.

The transition to electric vehicles is often described as "going green," but these initiatives fail to account for the environmental and socioeconomic costs, including:

The environmental impact of strip-mining the Earth for rare minerals, often using fossil-fuel-powered heavy equipment.

Increased tire consumption and wear on municipal roads caused by the heavier electric vehicles.

The exploitation of child labor in unsafe mining conditions for rare earth minerals.

The environmental challenges of disposing of spent batteries, which have shorter lifespans than anticipated.

Electric vehicles also present significant liability risks, with a higher likelihood of catching fire during collisions or even spontaneously combusting. These risks are compounded by the fact that typical guardrails are not designed to withstand the impact of such heavy vehicles.

I will follow up with information from climate researchers, including a Nobel Prize winner, presenting data that challenges the climate crisis narrative. This includes evidence that current CO₂ levels are near historic lows over the past 500 million years and that CO₂ is not the primary driver of global warming.

The science on the supposed climate crisis is far from settled. City Council has a duty to critically assess data from both sides of the debate before committing to such enormous expenses. These costs and liabilities must be weighed against the potential benefits to ensure that Canadian municipalities prioritize local needs, fiscal responsibility, and community well-being.

I urge the City of Calgary to withdraw from the PCP, ICLEI, and all other UN-affiliated climate action programs. These programs are not justified by the data, we cannot afford them, and they are not as environmentally friendly as claimed.

Thank you.

