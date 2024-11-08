Commit Fully – “Burn the Ships” Mentality

This principle calls for a mindset of total commitment and resilience in representing KICLEI's mission. Inspired by historical tales of explorers who, upon reaching new territory, burned their ships to signal that there was no turning back, this mentality urges KICLEI members to approach every advocacy opportunity with unwavering dedication.

Members are expected to embody the following aspects of this principle in their actions and interactions:

Complete Dedication

Each member should commit wholeheartedly to KICLEI’s goals, leaving hesitation behind. This means fully embracing KICLEI’s mission to educate and guide councils toward prioritizing local governance over global programs. Whether speaking at a council meeting, engaging with community members, or preparing materials, members should bring a focused, mission-driven attitude that underscores their determination to effect change. Thorough Preparation

Entering council meetings well-prepared demonstrates professionalism and respect for the council's time. Members should research relevant local issues, anticipate counterpoints, and equip themselves with clear, fact-based arguments. A well-prepared member not only strengthens KICLEI’s credibility but also makes a compelling case for why councils should consider realigning their focus on local needs. Unwavering Conviction

Members should represent KICLEI’s mission with confidence and belief in its purpose. This conviction needs to come through in every statement, question, and proposal shared with the council. By advocating with a firm but respectful stance, members can convey the significance of KICLEI’s goals and the importance of prioritizing local concerns. Long-Term Focus

Committing fully to KICLEI’s mission also means having a long-term perspective, understanding that significant shifts may require time. Members should be ready to support councils as they gradually explore alternatives to globally-driven programs. This commitment means staying engaged, following up, and offering resources that help councils adopt community-focused policies over time. Strength Under Pressure

The “burn the ships” mentality also requires resilience in the face of opposition or setbacks. Members may encounter strong opinions or challenging questions. By staying calm, composed, and confident, KICLEI members can handle such situations with poise, ensuring that the council sees a steadfast, professional commitment to the cause. Leading by Example

KICLEI members are role models for other advocates. By demonstrating a commitment to this principle, members set a powerful example of what it means to advocate with purpose, integrity, and determination. This leadership inspires other members and supporters to adopt the same level of dedication. Consistent Follow-Through

This mentality isn’t limited to council meetings; it extends to every engagement with community members, partners, and other stakeholders. Members should consistently follow through on commitments, deliver promised information, and maintain open lines of communication with councils, demonstrating a reliability that builds long-term trust and support for KICLEI’s mission.

By adopting the “burn the ships” mentality, KICLEI members show they are fully committed to the journey of reshaping local governance to prioritize the needs of communities over global mandates. This mindset of complete dedication and resilience not only strengthens KICLEI’s advocacy efforts but also builds a solid foundation for trust and collaboration with councils and community members.

