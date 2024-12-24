David Ward’s Address to Uxbridge Council on November 18, 2024: A Call to Exit the Partners for Climate Protection Program

By Maggie Braun

November 19, 2024

On November 18, 2024, David Ward delivered a compelling deputation before the Uxbridge Township Council, urging the municipality to reconsider its participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program. Ward’s address touched on topics ranging from foreign influence and financial costs to privacy concerns and data security, ultimately calling for the township to withdraw from the PCP program and reassert local control.

Ward began his presentation by thanking the mayor, councilors, and staff for the opportunity to speak. He quickly set the tone, referencing broader concerns about foreign interference in local governance.

Foreign Influence and International Directives

“Things have changed since I spoke here last year,” Ward said. “The United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are no longer abstract influences—they’re openly acknowledged as players in local decision-making.”

Ward cited a letter from the City of Orillia, which stated that, “the municipality continues to consider its decisions under the broad umbrella of UN directives".” He emphasized that these organizations are unelected, unaccountable, and have no jurisdiction in Uxbridge, adding that their influence amounts to foreign interference.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains co-chair of the UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocates, calling it a conflict of interest. Ward also referenced Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s role on the WEF Board, suggesting that such affiliations reflect a globalist agenda that sidesteps local priorities.

“These directives,” Ward argued, “are ill-conceived, ill-informed, and disingenuous—and they should not dictate policy in Uxbridge.”

Financial Costs and Liabilities

Ward turned his attention to the financial implications of Uxbridge’s continued participation in the PCP program, particularly as the township has reached Milestone 5, the final stage of monitoring and reporting greenhouse gas reductions.

According to Ward, Uxbridge signed onto the PCP program in 2009 under a different council, and its obligations have since escalated in cost without sufficient public awareness or scrutiny.

“Almost two decades have passed,” Ward said, “and we now see these organizations in a different light.”

He warned that fulfilling the PCP’s objectives would require substantial borrowing, leading to higher taxes. Ward also criticized the lack of transparency about the technologies being deployed, including LED streetlights and sensor systems used to gather emissions data.

He cited the City of Thorold, which recently voted to exit the program, as a precedent for Uxbridge to follow. Ward emphasized that withdrawal from the program would not affect eligibility for federal funding, pointing to assurances from the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Liability Concerns and Accountability

Ward raised alarms about legal disclaimers issued by both the PCP program and the Government of Canada, noting that they waive all liability for disruptions caused by their policies.

“This means that if their projections turn out to be wrong or their initiatives prove to be illegal, no one can be held accountable,” Ward stated.

He called for extra due diligence, urging council to commission a full accounting of past expenditures and future costs associated with staying in the program.

Privacy Risks and Surveillance Technologies

Ward shifted focus to concerns about privacy and data collection. He highlighted the growing use of smart technologies, including LED lights and electronic sensors, warning that these devices can monitor emissions, record sounds, and even include cameras.

“We’ve all noticed a lot of strange electronic sensors popping up as we drive around the region,” Ward said.

He described the potential for these technologies to infringe on privacy rights and raised questions about their role in the Internet of Things (IoT). Ward also mentioned risks tied to electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiation, which he said contributes to EMF smog and poses health concerns.

“It’s time to take a hard look at what’s really being implemented here,” Ward argued, “before we move any further down this path.”

A Call to Exit the PCP Program

Ward concluded his presentation with a draft resolution for Uxbridge to exit the PCP program and sever ties with ICLEI Canada, the organization overseeing it.

“This is not a chain of command,” Ward stressed. “At best, it’s a chain of suggestions, and there’s no reason Uxbridge has to remain part of it.”

He reminded councilors that taxpayers are more concerned about affordability and cost-of-living issues than climate targets, citing recent polls that reflect this shift in public opinion.

Ward highlighted practical alternatives, such as focusing on pollution prevention, flood mitigation, and infrastructure improvements, without imposing restrictions based on international mandates.

“The quickest and easiest thing to do,” Ward said, “is to exit the program—and I’m here to help walk you through the three simple steps needed to do so.”

Final Thoughts and Next Steps

Ward concluded by emphasizing the need for transparency, financial accountability, and local control.

He urged council to review the material he had submitted, including examples from Thorold and statements from the FCM. He also promised to share a video presentation further outlining his case.

“No new taxpayer dollars should be spent on these climate schemes,” Ward asserted. “It’s time to nip technocracy in the bud and restore local decision-making.”

Council thanked Ward for his presentation but did not provide immediate feedback. The matter is expected to be revisited in future meetings.

Key Takeaways from Ward’s Address:

Raised concerns about UN directives guiding local decision-making.

Called for a cost review and criticized rising tax burdens tied to the PCP program.

Highlighted legal disclaimers shielding program administrators from accountability.

Warned about smart technologies and their potential to violate privacy rights.

Proposed a resolution to withdraw from the program, following Thorold’s precedent.

Conclusion

David Ward’s address to Uxbridge Council reflects growing skepticism toward international climate programs and their impact on local governance. With concerns about foreign interference, financial costs, and privacy risks, Ward’s call for withdrawal from the PCP program highlights the ongoing debate over balancing environmental responsibility with democratic accountability and local autonomy.

