In a time when Canadian sovereignty and freedoms are increasingly under scrutiny, it’s vital to spotlight those on the frontlines defending our Charter Rights. Today, I’m excited to share an exclusive interview that digs deep into these pressing issues. Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd), President and CEO of Canadian Citizens For Charter Rights And Freedoms (C3RF), recently sat down with Maggie, the founder of the KICLEI Initiative, for a candid discussion on the state of our nation.

The Mission of C3RF

Canadian Citizens For Charter Rights And Freedoms (C3RF) is a grassroots organization dedicated to educating Canadians on the various threats to our Charter Rights. Under the leadership of Major Russ Cooper, C3RF has been vocal in opposing Motion M-103, the UN Agenda 2030, and the Global Compact on Migration. These initiatives, often shrouded in complex political jargon, pose significant risks to Canadian sovereignty and individual freedoms.

The KICLEI Initiative: Empowering Local Communities

Maggie, the founder of the KICLEI Initiative, brings a unique perspective to this conversation. KICLEI focuses on empowering local communities to take charge of their environmental stewardship and protect their rights from external influences, such as the UN Agenda 2030. Maggie’s approach is all about fostering localism, where communities are encouraged to engage directly with their municipal governments, ensuring that local needs are prioritized over global agendas.

During the interview, Maggie shares her insights on how the KICLEI Initiative is helping Canadians push back against the creeping influence of international policies that threaten to erode our freedoms. She emphasizes the importance of grassroots engagement and the power of communities to bring about meaningful change.

A Call to Action

This interview is more than just a discussion; it’s a call to action for all Canadians who value their freedoms. Whether it’s opposing dangerous policies or advocating for local sovereignty, both Major Cooper and Maggie stress the importance of staying informed, involved, and resilient.

If you’re concerned about the future of our country and the protection of our Charter Rights, I highly recommend watching the full interview. It’s a powerful reminder of the work that needs to be done and the critical role we all play in defending our freedoms.

👉 Watch the full interview here: https://rumble.com/v5avljf-c3rf-in-hot-interview-with-maggie-hope-braun.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Join the Conversation

I encourage you to share your thoughts and engage with this discussion. How do you see the role of local communities in protecting our Charter Rights? What are your concerns about the UN Agenda 2030 and other global initiatives? Let’s keep this conversation going and work together to safeguard our nation’s future.

#KICLEI #C3RF #CharterRights #CanadaFirst #UNAgenda2030 #Localism #FreedomFighters