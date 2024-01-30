Share this postGather 2030Deputation in Huntsville by Peggy Pederson assisted by Shelagh McFarlaneCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDeputation in Huntsville by Peggy Pederson assisted by Shelagh McFarlaneGather 2030Jan 30, 2024∙ Paid14Share this postGather 2030Deputation in Huntsville by Peggy Pederson assisted by Shelagh McFarlaneCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore81ShareHuntsville Deputation, January 29, 2024, Peggy Pederson/Shelagh McFarlane. This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext