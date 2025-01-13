Empowering Local Communities: Maggie Braun Discusses KICLEI's Alberta Tour

In this engaging interview, Tim Hoven speaks with Maggie Braun from KICLEI Canada about her upcoming Alberta tour and the mission of KICLEI. Maggie shares her background, detailing her journey from environmental activism to local community engagement, emphasizing the need for Canadians to counter global agendas imposed by organizations like the United Nations.

Maggie highlights the Partners for Climate Protection Program, which affects numerous Alberta municipalities, and discusses how these programs, while voluntary, can divert local funds and priorities away from community needs. She urges local councils to recognize their authority and resist external pressures that prioritize global sustainability goals over local concerns.

The conversation touches on the importance of civic engagement, inspiring local communities to reclaim their political power and focus on immediate, relevant issues like housing and community welfare. Maggie’s Alberta tour includes workshops aimed at equipping citizens with tools to effectively advocate for their municipal priorities.

Maggie's message is one of hope and empowerment, encouraging attendees to engage in local politics and keep decision-making processes grounded in community needs. For more information about KICLEI and to get involved, visit kiclei.ca and riseupalberta.com.

2025 Fundraisers Report

As we wrap up our KICLEI 2025 fundraising campaign, I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the 71 Canadians who have stepped up to support our mission. Thanks to your generous contributions, we've seen incredible success so far! We're still seeking 35 Canadians to join our effort by committing to $30 per month in 2025. Your support is vital to help us continue our work in empowering local communities. If you haven't yet had the chance to contribute, please consider donating here. Together, we can make a significant impact! Thank you for your commitment to our cause.