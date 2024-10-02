Ontario Land Owners Association North Simcoe Muskoka and Parry Sound Chapter Launch: Engaging in Civil Conversations with Maggie Braun

The recent Ontario Land Owners Association (OLA) North Simcoe Muskoka and Parry Sound Chapter launch featured an impactful presentation by Maggie Braun, a civic advocate with deep ties to the region. Having grown up in Tiny Township, Braun emphasized the importance of community connection, particularly in defending local interests against external influences. She urged the audience to recognize the power of their local communities in countering the growing influence of international organizations that are shaping local governance through lobbyist groups.

Addressing International Influence in Local Governance Braun highlighted how international organizations are influencing local councils through initiatives that push global agendas, especially regarding sustainable development. She emphasized the importance of civic participation, pointing out that if locals do not engage, international interests will dictate policies that may not align with the immediate needs of the community. Braun shared examples of successful local engagement, demonstrating that showing up at council meetings, submitting reports, and making recommendations can disrupt unwanted initiatives.

Sustainable Development and Its Impact A key focus of Braun’s talk was the topic of sustainable development and its roots in global agendas like Agenda 21. She explained that these programs, though framed as necessary for environmental protection, often come at the expense of current generations’ needs—such as addressing the housing crisis, mental health issues, and more. She urges local governments to recognize that these programs are voluntary and that they have the choice to opt out, refocusing efforts on community-specific issues.

Agenda 21 and Municipalities Braun delved into the history of the International Council on Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) and its role in pushing the sustainable development agenda through Canadian municipalities. She detailed how municipalities across Canada are participating in data-collection programs like the Partners for Climate Protection Program, which feeds into international organizations and global corporations such as Google, BlackRock, and Vanguard. According to Braun, these initiatives lead to restrictive policies that make rural living increasingly difficult, pushing people towards high-density urban areas.

Local Resistance and Success Braun shared a recent success story from Thorold, Niagara, where residents successfully lobbied their local council to withdraw from the Partners for Climate Protection Program. This case demonstrated the power of civic engagement, with only a small group of dedicated individuals making a big difference. She encouraged attendees to engage with their local councils and to counteract international agendas by being well-organized, diplomatic, and persistent.

Steps for Civic Engagement Braun provided actionable advice for attendees on how to engage effectively with local councils. She emphasized the importance of attending council meetings, submitting delegations, and providing clear recommendations. She encouraged the audience to be respectful in their communications and to work together in organizing efforts to influence local policies.

Watch the Full Event The OLA North Simcoe Muskoka and Parry Sound Chapter launch included several knowledgeable speakers who shared insights on a range of critical topics affecting local communities. To watch the entire event and hear from all the experts, check out the presentations here: Watch the OLA Presentations.

Invitation to Attend the Ontario Landowners Association AGM For those interested in learning more and engaging further, Maggie Braun will be speaking at the upcoming Ontario Landowners Association (OLA) Annual General Meeting 2024, where she will continue to address key issues facing local communities.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location: Best Western Plus Inn & Convention Centre, 930 Burnham Street, Cobourg, ON

Contact: (905) 372-2105

Attendees are invited to RSVP by emailing jdbogaerts@bellnet.ca. Don't miss this opportunity to join a group of dedicated individuals working to protect local interests. A complementary morning coffee, tea, and baked item will be provided, with breakfast and lunch available at Arthur’s Pub inside the hotel.

This is your chance to engage in meaningful discussions, connect with like-minded people, and learn how to advocate for your community's future.