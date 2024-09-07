Event in Midland this Sunday
Ontario Landowners Association Kickoff for the North Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound Chapter
🌟 Event this Weekend! 🌟
I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be attending the Ontario Landowners Association kickoff for the North Simcoe, Muskoka, and Parry Sound Chapter this Sunday in Midland! It’s a special place for me, as it’s my teen stomping grounds and likely where I’ll retire. 💕🇨🇦💕
I’ll be on-site early at 10:30 AM, speaking at 1:30 PM, and leaving by 2:30 PM. If you’d like to catch up, that’s my schedule! There will be a kiclei.ca table and merch available. ⚽️
I highly recommend joining this fantastic organization. Check them out here: https://ontariolandowners.ca/
Looking forward to seeing you there!
