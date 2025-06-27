“Everything’s Fine, the Warden Says So”: Oxford County’s Climate Plan is as Clear as Mud
By Maggie Hope Braun, Local Observer of Things That Apparently Don’t Exist
Great news, citizens of Oxford County! You can all go back to bed—your elected officials have spoken, and everything is perfectly fine. According to Warden Marcus Ryan, the County’s participation in the FCM–ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program has no cost or influence—and we know this because he said it. Case closed!
Forget those pesky "milestones" like collecting baseline data, setting emissions reduction targets, drafting a climate plan, adopting it, or reporting on it. Those are clearly just decorative steps outlined in the PCP program’s official documentation and your own Council’s adopted resolution. Oxford doesn’t need them because, as the Warden puts it, Oxford “operates under NO expectations set by the FCM–ICLEI program.” Bold move! Participating in a program while completely ignoring its terms is the kind of bureaucratic jiu-jitsu we can all aspire to.
But wait—there’s more! The Warden also assures us that the benefits of the program are real (even though the program isn’t being followed), and the costs are imaginary (even though they’re buried in the budget somewhere between “consulting” and “fleet conversion”). Why? Because Lethbridge, Alberta’s $60 million carbon offset sticker shock was apparently just a mirage. Not our cows, not our farm.
Also, transparency? Already done! We’ve been told, you see. Somewhere. At some point. Probably at 3:00 a.m. on page 879 of a PDF no one read. So let’s all stop asking questions and just believe. After all, believing is easier than auditing.
And about that third-party audit? Don’t worry that it doesn’t break out climate spending—it’s an audit, and audits are magic. If the word “audit” appears, it means everything is transparent and free of cost. That’s how government math works.
So sleep soundly, Oxford. The Climate Action Plan is totally uninfluenced by the program it’s based on, completely free even when it costs money, and already transparent because we’ve been told. And if you’re still confused, just reread the Warden’s email—preferably with a highlighter, a translator, and a warm cup of tea.
Because everything is fine.
The Warden says so.
Want more finely-tuned satire and public accountability with a side of municipal absurdity?
Subscribe to Gather 2030 on Substack — where everything might be fine, but we double-check anyway.
This was my direct response to the Wardens email.
Subject: Clarification Request and Follow-Up on PCP Program and Climate Action Spending
Dear Warden Ryan, Oxford County Council and Staff,
Thank you for your response. I would like to clarify several points and respectfully request confirmation on key aspects of Oxford County’s participation in the FCM–ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program.
You stated that PCP-affiliated goals are not being pursued under the banner of the County’s Climate Action Plan, and that the program has "no cost or influence." However, the formal resolution adopted by Oxford County Council outlines expectations aligned with the PCP's five-milestone framework. To confirm alignment—or lack thereof—could you please respond directly to the following:
Milestone 1 – Baseline Data: Has Oxford County completed and submitted a corporate or community-wide greenhouse gas emissions inventory?
Milestone 2 – Emissions Reduction Targets: Has Council adopted formal emissions reduction targets aligned with PCP or ICLEI standards?
Milestone 3 – Climate Action Plan Drafting: Has staff drafted a Climate Action or related GHG reduction plan?
Milestone 4 – Council Adoption: Has Council formally adopted a Climate Action Plan?
Milestone 5 – Monitoring & Reporting: Are there regular updates or reports to Council that evaluate the progress toward the plan’s goals?
If the answer to any of these is “no,” it reinforces the point that PCP compliance is not being pursued, and therefore the County should have no issue formally withdrawing from the program. If the answer is “yes,” it contradicts the claim that PCP participation has no influence, and a proper cost-benefit analysis is warranted.
Moreover, I must respectfully disagree with your assertion that “there is literally a third-party financial audit that says so.” A general financial audit does not isolate or itemize costs associated with PCP participation or climate action plan implementation. Transparency requires more than just burying related costs under general budget lines. As Lethbridge, Alberta demonstrated, even when PCP participation is framed as "free", achieving the program’s targets carried massive financial implications: over $60 million just for carbon credits—after $20 million in infrastructure changes.
If the County truly values transparency, then I urge you to commission a dedicated audit or financial report that clearly outlines all climate action plan-related expenses to date, including external consulting, staff time, project implementation, and related software or platform costs.
Lastly, I believe your reference to the public having already been “told” is insufficient. Democracy is not just about informing the public—it is about listening. Hundreds of residents have now raised concerns and requested a costed review. Dismissing those calls undermines local engagement and trust.
If PCP participation carries no influence or obligations, and the milestones are not being pursued, then the simplest path forward is to formally withdraw.
Maggie Braun
National Organizer, KICLEI Canada
📫 info@kiclei.ca | 🌐 kiclei.ca
“Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
SoloD
SoloD
just now
Reality is the only thing that matters.
As of December 23, 2024, during the 118th United States Congress (2023-2024), over 19,000 pieces of legislation have been introduced.
LegiScan
This total includes various types of legislative proposals, such as bills, resolutions, and concurrent resolutions.
It's important to note that not all introduced bills are actively under consideration; many may be in committee, awaiting further action, or have been tabled.
For the most current and detailed information on specific bills and their statuses, you can refer to the official U.S. Congress legislative information system.
Congress.gov
Our government officials and talking heads, worldwide, taut our system as a civilized and representative democracy. They claim to be doing the best thing for us on each and every point across the board.
Periodically, they even let us vote for representatives who are authorized to vote for us on the new laws that will do the right thing for everybody each and every time. And this empowerment of fallible human beings is the only means we have to redress our grievances.
And yet the honest Congressional and Legislative representative admits that they do not read, examine or debate any of the laws they vote on.
In the USA, they vote on sixty to one hundred - 2,000 page laws every day. And they vote the way their advisors and trusted staff tell them to vote. After all, they are important people and have no time for reading and writing, they have votes to hustle.
And according to the powerless, the situation gets worse.
So, when does it get better?
Or is it necessary that our democratically elected representatives, who do not have the time or the mental faculties to evaluate the legislation they vote on, plunge us into Armageddon where only God can sort it out?
Somehow, we have to call a stop to this madness.
The peaceful, prosperous world we all hope and dream of begins when the responsible Citizens develop a way to evaluate 200 Thousand pages of law speak per day.
This evaluation must be public, transparent and in a form that can be viewed by everyone in order make certain that the Law being enforced is congruent with the will of the people.
In 1992, Presidential Candidate Ross Perot called the proposed mechanism:
The Electronic Townhall. “It is only logical that it will become our Fourth Branch of Government”, he said.
How it works:
Before a new law, tax, or expenditure can be put on the books it must first be Ratified by the Citizens.
Existing laws can be Annulled by the same super majority required to Ratify them.
This program can be applied to every level of government and will ultimately solve every problem we have.
To prevent chaos, the basic law, our Constitution and Bill of Rights, would be exempt from review, but that is all. Everything else is, except the individual person made in the image of God, is transparent.
There will always be *wards of the state*. It is the responsibility of the Citizens to make sure that this REALITY is clearly defined.
Citizenship is about the Ratification or Annulment of each line of every law, rule, regulation and supreme court decision on the books or that is on the docket waiting to be turned into law, policy and taxes.
Nothing short of this is going to ameliorate the present situation, nor will we get to the Stars without it.
So, who gets to participate in this amplified voting, and how are the votes counted and what specific impact does the sacred vote have at the business end of government?
We have to start somewhere. Right now, the first question is:
# 1. Who gets to vote in the: general election?
a. citizens only - Yes No
b. natural born citizens only - Yes No
c. natural born citizens with four natural born grandparents - Yes No
d. naturalized citizens (legal immigrants) - Yes No
e. legal immigrants not yet naturalized - Yes No
f. anyone with a drivers license not otherwise prohibited by law of the various States – Yes - No
g. minimum18 years Yes - No
h. minimum 21 years Yes - No
i. minimum 25 years Yes - No
j. minimum 30 years Yes - No
k. minimum 33 years Yes - No
l. minimum 35 years Yes - No
m.
# 2.2 Sex of Voter
a. Male – Yes - No
b. Female – Yes - No
# 2.3 Competence of Voter
e. property owners net value over $50,000 - Yes - No
f. property owners net value over $250,000 - Yes - No
g. tax exempt persons – Yes - No
h. those receiving welfare / food stamps – Yes - No
i. those with unpaid child support obligations - Yes - No
j. those receiving WIC – Yes - No
k. those receiving Section 8 – Yes - No
l. those working for government bureaucracies – Yes - No
m. those that will pay a $5000 poll tax - Yes - No
n. those that have paid a minimum of $5000 per year of tax for their combined jurisdictions in excess of any received via SS, Medicare, Medicaid, ATFWDC - Yes - No
# 2.4 Genetic presence of Voter
a. Male without children – Yes - No
b. Male with children – Yes - No
c. Male with children plural vote – Yes - No
d. Female without children – Yes - No
e. Female with children – Yes - No
f. Female with children plural vote – Yes - No
g. Only married males with children, never divorced can vote. – Yes - No
# 3.0 Who should be trusted with the responsibility and power of Public Office?
a. Only those authorized to vote in the general election - Yes No
b. Male without children – Yes - No
c. Male with children – Yes - No
d. Female without children – Yes - No
e. Female with children – Yes - No
f. Only married males with children, never divorced can hold public office – Yes - No
g. Depends on the office - Yes - No
https://teletownhall.com/products/text-to-online-surveys/
https://publicinput.com/wp/online-town-hall/
https://www.govtech.com/archive/introducing-the-21st-century-city-hall.html
https://www.sapiocracy.com/sapiocracy.html