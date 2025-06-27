Great news, citizens of Oxford County! You can all go back to bed—your elected officials have spoken, and everything is perfectly fine. According to Warden Marcus Ryan, the County’s participation in the FCM–ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program has no cost or influence—and we know this because he said it. Case closed!

Forget those pesky "milestones" like collecting baseline data, setting emissions reduction targets, drafting a climate plan, adopting it, or reporting on it. Those are clearly just decorative steps outlined in the PCP program’s official documentation and your own Council’s adopted resolution. Oxford doesn’t need them because, as the Warden puts it, Oxford “operates under NO expectations set by the FCM–ICLEI program.” Bold move! Participating in a program while completely ignoring its terms is the kind of bureaucratic jiu-jitsu we can all aspire to.

But wait—there’s more! The Warden also assures us that the benefits of the program are real (even though the program isn’t being followed), and the costs are imaginary (even though they’re buried in the budget somewhere between “consulting” and “fleet conversion”). Why? Because Lethbridge, Alberta’s $60 million carbon offset sticker shock was apparently just a mirage. Not our cows, not our farm.

Also, transparency? Already done! We’ve been told, you see. Somewhere. At some point. Probably at 3:00 a.m. on page 879 of a PDF no one read. So let’s all stop asking questions and just believe. After all, believing is easier than auditing.

And about that third-party audit? Don’t worry that it doesn’t break out climate spending—it’s an audit, and audits are magic. If the word “audit” appears, it means everything is transparent and free of cost. That’s how government math works.

So sleep soundly, Oxford. The Climate Action Plan is totally uninfluenced by the program it’s based on, completely free even when it costs money, and already transparent because we’ve been told. And if you’re still confused, just reread the Warden’s email—preferably with a highlighter, a translator, and a warm cup of tea.

Because everything is fine.

The Warden says so.

I contacted the Warden of Oxford County about the public costs and obligations of the FCM–ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program — a program the County joined by formal resolution. I asked direct questions about transparency, spending, and whether the County had followed the expected milestones. In response, the Warden took my email, crossed out my points, and denied any influence or cost associated with the program — despite the framework’s clear requirements. His reply is shown here, shared in the public interest so others can decide for themselves whether these concerns are being taken seriously.

