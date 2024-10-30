Example of Phase One Completion for Brandon, Manitoba
1. Determine PCP Membership
Confirmed Brandon, Manitoba is listed as a member on the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) website. Accessed the membership list via PCP Membership Page to confirm status.
2. Obtain Key Motions and Documents
Council Motion to Join PCP: Contacted the Brandon City Clerk’s office via email, using the provided template, to request the original motion that approved the municipality’s membership in the PCP program.
Climate Action Plan: Located Brandon’s Climate Action Plan through the municipality’s website. Plan saved as PDF and stored in project folder for future reference. Link: Brandon Climate Action Plan.
3. Compile Council Meeting Dates and Info
Accessed the City of Brandon’s online council calendar and noted upcoming council meetings. Gathered the dates, times, and meeting location details:
Next Meeting: January 15, 2024, at 6:00 PM, Brandon City Hall.
4. Delegation Instructions
Located delegation registration instructions on the Brandon City website. Registered for the January 15th council meeting to speak about concerns related to the PCP program.
Reviewed the KICLEI Code of Conduct for Delegations and prepared an outline for a respectful and constructive presentation.
5. Obtain a Map with Ward Boundaries
Downloaded a map of Brandon’s ward boundaries from the municipal website. This map identifies each ward in Brandon and will be useful for targeted communication with councillors.
6. Prepare Communication Channels
Contacts for Local Representatives:
Collected email and phone contacts for Brandon councillors, the mayor, city clerk, finance department, records office, and environmental coordinator.
Confirmed provincial and federal representatives for Brandon, including emails and office contact numbers.
Press Contacts:
Compiled a list of local press contacts:
Brandon Sun (newspaper): newsroom@brandonsun.com
CKLQ Radio: news@cklqmb.ca
Westman Communications Group (TV): news@westmancom.com
Community Centers:
Noted two suitable locations for town hall meetings:
Brandon Community Sportsplex
East End Community Centre
Community Associations:
Located and reached out to the East End Neighbourhood Association and South Brandon Community Association to gauge interest in supporting local environmental initiatives.
NGO and Consultant Contacts:
Identified two local organizations receiving government funding for environmental programs:
Assiniboine River Basin Initiative (focus on watershed management)
Manitoba Sustainable Development Consultants
7. Create an Email for the Local Chapter
Created a dedicated email for the campaign: BrandonLocalAction@domain.com. This email will serve as the main contact for communicating with council, press, and organizing local meetings.
Summary of Phase One Completion for Brandon, Manitoba
Status: Phase One tasks are complete, including confirmation of PCP membership, retrieval of council documents, Climate Action Plan, council meeting dates, and relevant contact information for representatives, press, and community associations.
Next Steps: With the preliminary research and organization complete, Brandon is prepared to move to Phase Two: Research & Report Development.
This example shows a well-organized Phase One, ensuring all essential information is gathered before moving forward in the advocacy process.