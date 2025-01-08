🚀 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐃𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥! 🚀

KICLEI Canada is making big plans for 2025, but we need your help to keep the momentum going! To fund our vital work, we are asking 𝐏𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐏 𝐔𝐏!—115 Canadians to contribute $30 per month in 2025.

So far, 66 supporters have answered the call, leaving us 49 contributors short of our goal.

🌱 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝:

Plan and execute a 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐑 with 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐆𝐘 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐒 to create 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐞-𝐢𝐧-𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐋𝐄𝐈 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 and targeted campaigns.

𝐒𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐃𝐈𝐅𝐘 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐓𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊 of advocates to ensure every province and territory is represented.

𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐄𝐒 across the country to build local awareness and support for our Fall push to 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐎𝐕𝐄 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐏𝐂𝐏 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦 from local councils.

Equip 𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐘𝐒 to demonstrate strong community backing during council meetings.

💥 𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩:

𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫: Contribute $30/month to give us the stability we need to plan effectively. 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚 𝐎𝐧𝐞-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference. Donate Now

Let’s take back control of our communities and create locally driven, transparent solutions that put Canadians first. 💪

Thank you for standing with us!

— Maggie Braun & The KICLEI Canada Team