Why Is Networking Important?
We are up against a well-organized network.
Systems Engineer Dr. Shiva explains the "methods of control" used by our opponents in this insightful one-minute clip.
Globalists thrive when people are divided, isolated, disconnected, disorganized, and helpless—left looking to the so-called "elites" for leadership. (Narcissistic much?)
In this dynamic, support networks are essential. We need in-person gatherings, community-building initiatives, and strong partnerships that promote positive solutions.
Are You Truly Networking?
How many individuals have you met and actually stayed in contact with?
To be honest, after the convoy, I lost hundreds of contacts. They were buried in social media platforms, scattered across my phone, or lost in the noise. It was chaos.
This pattern repeated itself after I testified at the Public Order Emergency Act Inquiry. I made key connections, but few were solidified.
That all changed in February 2023 when I attended Anarchapulco, a conference in Acapulco, Mexico. Once again, I was surrounded by hundreds of high-energy, freedom-loving thinkers from around the world. This time, I refused to let my old system fail me.
I needed a new, professional approach—one that made exchanging contacts easy and encouraged real reconnections.
My Networking Method
This system snowballed into an Excel-worthy friends list and, ultimately, this newsletter—expanding the network and sharing effective solutions.
Here’s how it works:
Create a Note on Your Phone – Title it with the event name or location.
Meet People – Be intentional about making connections.
Get Their Contact Info – Name, number, email, and town (this comes in handy later!).
Take a Photo Together – This helps remember the conversation and creates a personal touch.
Follow Up – Send a text with the picture, your contact details, and a short message.
Continue the Connection – From there, nurture the relationship and add them to your newsletter or contact list.
The Benefits of This System
Saves Time – Allows you to connect with more people at events.
Facilitates Recognition – The photo adds a personal touch, making it easier to recall names and conversations.
Creates a Diary of Events – The notes become a cherished record of meaningful connections.
Strengthens Follow-ups – Continued conversations become more productive and fulfilling.
The Heart of Networking
Effective person-to-person networking is about seeing potential in every connection. Individuals and organizations who share our values are as precious as gold—don’t let them slip away.
When you take an interest in others, they take an interest in you, and doors of opportunity will open. Trust me.
Are You a "Super Node"?
The ability to connect people is a rare and valuable skill. If you have it, develop a system to grow and manage your network consistently. It’s a fun, impactful way to push back against the system.
And Lord knows, the opposition doesn’t want us having any fun!
