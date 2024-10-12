From Sacrifice to Solidarity: A Tribute to Ottawa

Today, let me tell you a dutiful tale,

Of sacrifice made, and of spirits prevail.

Since that fateful day in February’s chill,

When we stood our ground, on Parliament Hill.

A memory followed, through shadows of night,

A struggle so heavy, but we held hope tight.

Much more would be needed, to see this job through,

Dedication and purpose, it called out to you.

For those who lost loved ones, through death or divide,

For the jobs that were stolen, the dreams pushed aside.

For the homes that were broken, for freedoms we crave,

We fight for our future, for the bold and the brave.

Know this cannot be, cannot be in vain,

We must rise from the ashes, and endure through the pain.

In truth and purpose, our hearts firmly stand,

For the sacrifices made by dutiful hands.

With courage, we ventured to reclaim the day,

Strong groups now are forming, connected to stay.

Through battles we fought, we’ve seen victories won,

In courts and in councils, a change has begun.

The judge ruled the powers they used were unjust,

The Emergency Act that trampled our trust.

But now the truth stands, so bright and so clear,

The question is where do we take it from here?

Together we rise, through struggle and strife,

For the country we cherish, for the beauty of life.

We carry a flame, that will never die,

For the freedoms we fight for, for the hope of all time.

By: Maggie Hope Braun