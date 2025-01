๐Ÿ“ข ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐—š๐—ผ๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ž๐—œ๐—–๐—Ÿ๐—˜๐—œ โ€“ ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜†! ๐Ÿš€

January is packed with workshops, meetings, deputations, and strategy sessions as we prepare for 2025 initiatives.

1๏ธโƒฃ Alberta Tour โ€“ Key Dates & Locations ๐ŸŒพ๐ŸŒ™

Iโ€™m excited to announce that KICLEI is hosting a Strategy Workshop in Calgary, Alberta on January 14, 2024, along with several key events across Alberta this Januaryโ€”including a public event in Calgary, Sylvan Lake (just 30 minutes from Red Deer) and small-town Castor!

This is a critical time to organize and push back against UN-driven initiatives in Alberta. Weโ€™ll be working together to develop strategies, tools, and resources to protect local governance and strengthen community-first policies.

๐Ÿ“‹ January 14th โ€“ KICLEI Strategy Workshop (Calgary)

Date: January 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM โ€“ 4:00 PM

Location: South End of Calgary, AB (Exact address will be sent to qualified registrants)

Registration Fee: $50

Max Capacity: 30 participants

Purpose of the Workshop:

Brainstorm challenges and research related to UN-driven initiatives in Alberta.

Draft a โ€œMade in Albertaโ€ KICLEI report and campaign strategy .

Develop tools and resources to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Training session on effectively communicating with councils, communities, and the press.

๐Ÿ’ก Reserve Your Spot Today โ€“ Limited Space Available!

๐Ÿ‘‰ Register Here

๐Ÿ“ January 15th โ€“ Sylvan Lake Public Event (30 Minutes from Red Deer)

Location: Sylvan Lake Nexsource Centre, 4823 49 Ave, Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1M6

Time: 7:00 PM โ€“ 9:00 PM

Details:

Open Event: by Rise Up Alberta

Max Capacity: 200

๐Ÿ’ก Reserve Your Spot for Sylvan Lake!

๐Ÿ‘‰ Register Here

๐ŸŒž ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿญ6๐˜๐—ต โ€“ Castor Alberta

๐Ÿ“ Legion Hall in Castor, AB

โฐ 6:30 PM

๐ŸŽค Focused on local concerns and actionable steps for rural areas. ๐Ÿšœ๐ŸŒŸ

๐ŸŒ ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต๐˜๐—ต โ€“Calgary Open Event

๐Ÿ“ Location: TBA

โฐ 2:00 - 4:00 PM

๐ŸŽค Join us for a big city gathering where weโ€™ll discuss important local issues and share strategies for a brighter future!

Max Capacity: 200

๐Ÿ“ฃ Ontario Deputations โ€“ Show Your Support!

๐Ÿ“ Renfrew โ€“ Virtual Presentation by Maggie Braun

๐Ÿ“ January 15th at 10:00 AM

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Location for In-Person Support: Renfrew Town Hall, 127 Raglan Street South, Renfrew, ON K7V 1P8

๐Ÿ‘‰ Details: I will be presenting virtually, but we ask supporters to attend in person to show visible support in the crowd. ๐Ÿ™‹โ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ™‹โ€โ™‚๏ธ

๐Ÿ“ Picton โ€“ In-Person Presentation by Maggie Braun

๐Ÿ“ January 28th at 6:30 PM

๐Ÿ›๏ธ Location: Shire Hall, 332 Main Street, Picton, ON K0K 2T0

๐Ÿ‘‰ Details: This is an in-person presentation, and we encourage as many supporters as possible to attend and stand with us! โœŠ

โš ๏ธ Limited seating โ€“ even if placed in an overflow room, your presence matters!

๐Ÿ’ก ๐—ช๐—ต๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฌ๐—ผ๐˜‚ ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ป ๐——๐—ผ to Support these Campaigns:

โœ ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฃ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป โ€“ Relevant for all Canadian municipalities facing Climate Action plans. Advocate for local governance and community-first values. ๐Ÿ“โœŠ

โœ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฆ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐˜† โ€“ Show your council that you do not want them prioritizing net zero over other municipal priorities, such as infrastructure, affordability, and local needs. ๐Ÿ“Š

โœ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐˜๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—ง๐—ผ๐˜๐—ผ โ€“ Quickly draft and send letters to your representatives to amplify your voice. ๐Ÿ“ฌ๐Ÿ’ฌ

โœ ๐—ฆ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฑ ๐—”๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ โ€“ Download and share flyers, posters, and pamphlets in your community to educate and mobilize others. ๐Ÿ“ข๐Ÿ–จ๏ธ

๐Ÿ‘‰Take Action Here: KICLEI Take Action Page

โœจ Monthly Zoom Meetings โ€“ Register Now! ๐Ÿ–ฅ๏ธ

Stay connected with monthly Zoom meetingsโ€”๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐— ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜† ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ต ๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐Ÿณ:๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฌ ๐—ฃ๐— ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ง. ๐Ÿ•–

๐Ÿ“ ๐—๐—ฎ๐—ป๐˜‚๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐˜† ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿณ, ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฌ๐Ÿฎ๐Ÿฑ

๐Ÿ“ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: Register Now

๐Ÿ’ฅ Fundraising for 2025 โ€“ Help Us Reach Our Goals!

We need 100 donors at $30/month to:

Hire assistants and expand outreach.

Develop tools and resources for advocacy.

Continue presentations to councils across Canada.

๐ŸŽ Donor Bonuses Include:

โœ Upgraded KICLEI + Gather 2030 Substack for premium features.

โœ Merchandise discounts to proudly show your support.

๐Ÿ‘‰ ๐——๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ: KICLEI Donate Page

๐Ÿ’ฅ ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ๐˜†!

๐Ÿ“ข Become a member, volunteer, and donor to push back against net-zero plans and promote local-first policies!

๐Ÿ‘‰ www.kiclei.ca

Thank you for your support! ๐Ÿ’ช โ€“ Maggie Braun