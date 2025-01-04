📢 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗜𝗖𝗟𝗘𝗜 – 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆! 🚀

January is packed with workshops, meetings, deputations, and strategy sessions as we prepare for 2025 initiatives.

1️⃣ Alberta Tour – Key Dates & Locations 🌾🌙

I’m excited to announce that KICLEI is hosting a Strategy Workshop in Calgary, Alberta on January 14, 2024, along with several key events across Alberta this January—including a public event in Calgary, Sylvan Lake (just 30 minutes from Red Deer) and small-town Castor!

This is a critical time to organize and push back against UN-driven initiatives in Alberta. We’ll be working together to develop strategies, tools, and resources to protect local governance and strengthen community-first policies.

📋 January 14th – KICLEI Strategy Workshop (Calgary)

Date: January 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: South End of Calgary, AB (Exact address will be sent to qualified registrants)

Registration Fee: $50

Max Capacity: 30 participants

Purpose of the Workshop:

Brainstorm challenges and research related to UN-driven initiatives in Alberta.

Draft a “Made in Alberta” KICLEI report and campaign strategy .

Develop tools and resources to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Training session on effectively communicating with councils, communities, and the press.

💡 Reserve Your Spot Today – Limited Space Available!

👉 Register Here

📍 January 15th – Sylvan Lake Public Event (30 Minutes from Red Deer)

Location: Sylvan Lake Nexsource Centre, 4823 49 Ave, Sylvan Lake, AB T4S 1M6

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Details:

Open Event: by Rise Up Alberta

Max Capacity: 200

💡 Reserve Your Spot for Sylvan Lake!

👉 Register Here

🌞 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟭6𝘁𝗵 – Castor Alberta

📍 Legion Hall in Castor, AB

⏰ 6:30 PM

🎤 Focused on local concerns and actionable steps for rural areas. 🚜🌟

🌍 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟭𝟵𝘁𝗵 –Calgary Open Event

📍 Location: TBA

⏰ 2:00 - 4:00 PM

🎤 Join us for a big city gathering where we’ll discuss important local issues and share strategies for a brighter future!

Max Capacity: 200

📣 Ontario Deputations – Show Your Support!

📍 Renfrew – Virtual Presentation by Maggie Braun

📅 January 15th at 10:00 AM

🏛️ Location for In-Person Support: Renfrew Town Hall, 127 Raglan Street South, Renfrew, ON K7V 1P8

👉 Details: I will be presenting virtually, but we ask supporters to attend in person to show visible support in the crowd. 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️

📍 Picton – In-Person Presentation by Maggie Braun

📅 January 28th at 6:30 PM

🏛️ Location: Shire Hall, 332 Main Street, Picton, ON K0K 2T0

👉 Details: This is an in-person presentation, and we encourage as many supporters as possible to attend and stand with us! ✊

⚠️ Limited seating – even if placed in an overflow room, your presence matters!

💡 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗼 to Support these Campaigns:

✅ 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 – Relevant for all Canadian municipalities facing Climate Action plans. Advocate for local governance and community-first values. 📝✊

✅ 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆 – Show your council that you do not want them prioritizing net zero over other municipal priorities, such as infrastructure, affordability, and local needs. 📊

✅ 𝗦𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝗼 – Quickly draft and send letters to your representatives to amplify your voice. 📬💬

✅ 𝗦𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 – Download and share flyers, posters, and pamphlets in your community to educate and mobilize others. 📢🖨️

👉Take Action Here: KICLEI Take Action Page

✨ Monthly Zoom Meetings – Register Now! 🖥️

Stay connected with monthly Zoom meetings—𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝗮𝘁 𝟳:𝟬𝟬 𝗣𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧. 🕖

📅 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟮𝟳, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

📝 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲: Register Now

💥 Fundraising for 2025 – Help Us Reach Our Goals!

We need 100 donors at $30/month to:

Hire assistants and expand outreach.

Develop tools and resources for advocacy.

Continue presentations to councils across Canada.

🎁 Donor Bonuses Include:

✅ Upgraded KICLEI + Gather 2030 Substack for premium features.

✅ Merchandise discounts to proudly show your support.

👉 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: KICLEI Donate Page

💥 𝗧𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆!

📢 Become a member, volunteer, and donor to push back against net-zero plans and promote local-first policies!

👉 www.kiclei.ca

Thank you for your support! 💪 – Maggie Braun