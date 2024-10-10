In today’s world, finding reliable news has never been more important. Many are turning away from mainstream outlets and seeking out independent sources to get the real story. That’s why I’m calling on you to share your favorite independent news outlets! Let’s create a go-to resource for truth-seekers everywhere! 💡
We've already received some incredible recommendations, but there's always room for more! Here are a few of the most popular ones shared so far:
Chris Dacey and Right Blend (Jon) for live streams.
Druthers News & Information for printed news outside the mainstream.
Dan Bongino for U.S. updates.
True North and Rebel News for conservative viewpoints.
Sharyl Attkisson's Full Measure for investigative reporting.
Neil Oliver for thought-provoking insights.
Redacted, The Line, The Bureau, The Hub for fearless journalism.
Trish Wood, Kim Iversen, Tara Henley for independent analysis.
Epoch Times for in-depth reporting on global news.
Shadoe Davis, What's Up Canada, The Lavigne Show for Canadian perspectives.
Wins of the Week by Dr. Mark Trozzi and Ted Kuntz (for positive news updates).
G Edward Griffin’s Need to Know News (financial and political history).
Coffee & Covid by Jeff Childers and Tucker Carlson News (straight talk, no BS).
The Corbett Report (Solutions Watch by James Corbett).
Northern Perspective, Clyde Do Something, and Shaun Newman Podcast (Canadian political commentary).
LIBRTI.COM by Odessa Orlewicz, and Del Bigtree’s The Highwire for health freedom content.
Substack Recommendations:
Coffee & Covid by Jeff Childers
Lioness of Judah by Ana Mihalcea
The Canadian Independent by independent journalists
Daily News from AOLF for unique perspectives
TheyLied for deep dives into alternative news
Blendr News for well-rounded news
Elisabeth Nickson’s Welcome to Absurdistan for witty commentary on world events
The New West Times for in-depth reporting from Canada
Whether it's Substack writers, Rumble creators, or podcasts, this list continues to grow with your help.
👇 Now it’s your turn!👇
Drop your favorite independent news sources in the comments below or give a shoutout to the ones listed here. Let’s keep building this resource together and ensure we all have access to the truth!
Stay tuned for the full list, which will be published soon on Gather2030.ca! 📝
Keep the conversation going and stay sharp,
Maggie Hope Braun
Gather 2030 | Substack
GATHER2030.SUBSTACK.COM
Some great substacks here, but you missed the best one one of all by Jeff Childers, an attorney from Gainesville, FL. It’s called Coffee & Covid. Lots of news updates every morning and great humour. Tomorrow May be different as Gainesville is in the path of Milton. Prayers for all. Then there’s Tucker Carlson News. No BS and lies on these sites.
Wins of the Week is a Sunday show focused on good news updates by Canadian former ER Dr Mark Trozzi and Ted Kuntz. They are the real deal. I look forward to it weekly.