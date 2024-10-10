In today’s world, finding reliable news has never been more important. Many are turning away from mainstream outlets and seeking out independent sources to get the real story. That’s why I’m calling on you to share your favorite independent news outlets! Let’s create a go-to resource for truth-seekers everywhere! 💡

We've already received some incredible recommendations, but there's always room for more! Here are a few of the most popular ones shared so far:

Chris Dacey and Right Blend (Jon) for live streams.

Druthers News & Information for printed news outside the mainstream.

Dan Bongino for U.S. updates.

True North and Rebel News for conservative viewpoints.

Sharyl Attkisson's Full Measure for investigative reporting.

Neil Oliver for thought-provoking insights.

Redacted, The Line, The Bureau, The Hub for fearless journalism.

Trish Wood, Kim Iversen, Tara Henley for independent analysis.

Epoch Times for in-depth reporting on global news.

Shadoe Davis, What's Up Canada, The Lavigne Show for Canadian perspectives.

Wins of the Week by Dr. Mark Trozzi and Ted Kuntz (for positive news updates).

G Edward Griffin’s Need to Know News (financial and political history).

Coffee & Covid by Jeff Childers and Tucker Carlson News (straight talk, no BS).

The Corbett Report (Solutions Watch by James Corbett).

Northern Perspective, Clyde Do Something, and Shaun Newman Podcast (Canadian political commentary).

LIBRTI.COM by Odessa Orlewicz, and Del Bigtree’s The Highwire for health freedom content.

Substack Recommendations:

Coffee & Covid by Jeff Childers

Lioness of Judah by Ana Mihalcea

The Canadian Independent by independent journalists

Daily News from AOLF for unique perspectives

TheyLied for deep dives into alternative news

Blendr News for well-rounded news

Elisabeth Nickson’s Welcome to Absurdistan for witty commentary on world events

The New West Times for in-depth reporting from Canada

Whether it's Substack writers, Rumble creators, or podcasts, this list continues to grow with your help.

👇 Now it’s your turn!👇

Drop your favorite independent news sources in the comments below or give a shoutout to the ones listed here. Let’s keep building this resource together and ensure we all have access to the truth!

Stay tuned for the full list, which will be published soon on Gather2030.ca! 📝

Keep the conversation going and stay sharp,

Maggie Hope Braun

Gather 2030 | Substack

GATHER2030.SUBSTACK.COM