Dear Subscribers,

I’m excited to invite you to the Ontario Landowners Association Annual General Meeting on October 5, 2024. As a proud member of the Ontario Landowners Association, I truly value the knowledge and expertise shared within our community. I will be speaking after lunch, and I would love to see you there!

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

- Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

- Location: Best Western Plus Inn & Convention Centre

930 Burnham Street, Cobourg, ON

(905) 372-2105

Important Information:

- Book your hotel room by September 20 and mention OLA for a discount!

- Enjoy complimentary morning coffee, tea, and baked items, with breakfast and lunch available at Arthur's Pub inside the hotel.

Agenda:

8:15 – 9:00 Registration

9:00 – 9:15 President’s Welcome

9:15 – 9:30 Elections and Introduction of Executive

9:30 – 10:30 Speakers

10:30 – 10:45 Morning Break

10:45 – 11:45 Speakers

11:45 – 1:00 Lunch

1:00 – 2:00 Speakers

2:00 – 2:15 Afternoon Break

2:15 – 3:15 Open Floor Discussion

3:15 – 3:30 Closing Remarks

RSVP: Please confirm your attendance by emailing jdbogaerts@bellnet.ca.

I look forward to seeing you there and engaging in meaningful discussions about our land and community!

Maggie Braun

kiclei.ca

