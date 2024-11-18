📣 You’re Invited to the Ontario Libertarian Party’s Annual General Meeting! 📣

Join us for a day of inspiring talks, strategic planning, and networking with like-minded freedom lovers at the Ontario Libertarian Party’s Annual General Meeting! Whether you’re a long-time supporter or just curious about libertarian values, this event welcomes everyone interested in a freer Ontario. New members are encouraged to attend, and guests are welcome for a $20 fee at the door.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, November 23

📍 Location: Bowmanville Older Adult Association

26 Beech Avenue, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3A2, Canada

💵 Admission: $20 at the door for guests

🔗 Members Register Here: https://libertarian.on.ca/news/olp-convention-bowmanville-november

Tentative Agenda:

8:30-9:30 am – Registration and Continental Breakfast

9:30-10:00 am – Welcome, Leader’s Report (Mark Snow), Treasurer’s Report (Jim McIntosh)

10:00-10:45 am – Scott Cordier (CFP, CLU) on the benefits of the Infinite Banking Canada Group (IBC) and how to legally avoid taxes on savings and investments

10:45-11:00 am – Break

11:00-11:30 am – Maggie Braun: I’ll be speaking on my campaign to prevent ICLEI, a UN-sponsored globalist organization, from infiltrating Ontario’s municipal governments through my grassroots group, KICLEI (Kick the International Council out of Local Environmental Initiatives). Learn what Ontario residents can do to protect local governance and our freedoms. Don’t miss this session!

11:30-12:00 pm – (Tentative) Leader’s Debate

12:00 pm – Lunch

1:00-2:00 pm – Nominations and Elections for Executive Positions

2:00-4:00 pm – Open Discussion: Future of the Libertarian Party in Ontario, Constitution & Bylaws Amendments, and more

4:00 pm – Adjournment

Why Attend?

This is a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on Ontario’s future, gain insights from speakers, and connect with fellow freedom-minded Ontarians. I look forward to seeing you there and sharing ideas to keep our communities strong and autonomous.

Come for the camaraderie, leave with inspiration and new strategies for preserving our freedoms!