KICLEI 2025 National Tour Dates

Dear KICLEI Members,

We are thrilled to unveil our KICLEI 2025 National Tour Dates for this year’s nationwide engagement and strategy initiatives. Your support and participation are crucial to the success of our mission. Our primary goal for 2025 is to prepare delegates for the municipal budget season in the fall, enabling a coordinated opposition to the FCM ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection Program and its net-zero climate action plans.

2025 National Tour Itinerary (Proposed)

January 13–20: Alberta Cities: Calgary, Red Deer, Castor (Already Planned)

February 2–7: Alberta Cities: Edmonton, Grande Prairie

February 24–28: Quebec Cities: Montreal, Quebec City

March 10–20: Manitoba & Saskatchewan Cities: Winnipeg, Brandon, Regina, Saskatoon

April 1–4: Ontario City: Toronto

April 21–May 2: British Columbia Destination: Vancouver Island (Victoria)

May 12–23: New Brunswick Cities: Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John

June 2–14: Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island Cities: Halifax, Touro, Charlottetown

July 1–4: Ontario City: Ottawa

July 18–25: Newfoundland City: St. John’s

August 11–16: British Columbia City: Vancouver - Kamloops

September 1–12: British Columbia Destination: Northern BC



Live Events

Strategy Workshops: Developing a "Made in Province" KICLEI Report and Campaign Resources

Community Presentations: Engage and empower local communities

One-on-One Meetings: Interacting with elected representatives

Our Goal

Our overarching objective for 2025 is to prepare delegates for the municipal budget season in the fall. This preparation will enable us to present a coordinated opposition to the FCM ICLEI PCP Program and its net-zero climate action plans. By equipping our delegates with comprehensive strategies and resources, we aim to influence policy decisions effectively and advocate for practical environmental stewardship over top-down global mandates.

How You Can Help

We are seeking enthusiastic members to assist with the following in each city:

Event Coordination: Securing venues for workshops and presentations.

Hosting: Acting as a local host to for Maggie Braun, KICLEI Founder, Strategist and Speaker.

Your involvement is vital to ensuring the success of our events and achieving our strategic goals. By contributing your time and resources, you help us drive positive change across Canada.

Register Your Interest

If you are eager to assist in planning and hosting events in your province or city, please Register Here. By registering, you will enable us to reach out to you with specific details and next steps.

Click here to register your interest

Contact Us

For any questions or additional information, feel free to contact us at:

Email: info@kiclei.ca

We look forward to collaborating with you to make KICLEI’s 2025 initiatives a resounding success!

Best regards,

Maggie Braun

KICLEI Canada