KICLEI 2025 National Tour Dates
Proposed Itinerary and Registration of Interest and Assistance
Dear KICLEI Members,
We are thrilled to unveil our KICLEI 2025 National Tour Dates for this year’s nationwide engagement and strategy initiatives. Your support and participation are crucial to the success of our mission. Our primary goal for 2025 is to prepare delegates for the municipal budget season in the fall, enabling a coordinated opposition to the FCM ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection Program and its net-zero climate action plans.
2025 National Tour Itinerary (Proposed)
January 13–20: Alberta
Cities: Calgary, Red Deer, Castor (Already Planned)
February 2–7: Alberta
Cities: Edmonton, Grande Prairie
February 24–28: Quebec
Cities: Montreal, Quebec City
March 10–20: Manitoba & Saskatchewan
Cities: Winnipeg, Brandon, Regina, Saskatoon
April 1–4: Ontario
City: Toronto
April 21–May 2: British Columbia
Destination: Vancouver Island (Victoria)
May 12–23: New Brunswick
Cities: Moncton, Fredericton, Saint John
June 2–14: Nova Scotia & Prince Edward Island
Cities: Halifax, Touro, Charlottetown
July 1–4: Ontario
City: Ottawa
July 18–25: Newfoundland
City: St. John’s
August 11–16: British Columbia
City: Vancouver - Kamloops
September 1–12: British Columbia
Destination: Northern BC
Live Events
Strategy Workshops: Developing a "Made in Province" KICLEI Report and Campaign Resources
Community Presentations: Engage and empower local communities
One-on-One Meetings: Interacting with elected representatives
Our Goal
Our overarching objective for 2025 is to prepare delegates for the municipal budget season in the fall. This preparation will enable us to present a coordinated opposition to the FCM ICLEI PCP Program and its net-zero climate action plans. By equipping our delegates with comprehensive strategies and resources, we aim to influence policy decisions effectively and advocate for practical environmental stewardship over top-down global mandates.
How You Can Help
We are seeking enthusiastic members to assist with the following in each city:
Event Coordination: Securing venues for workshops and presentations.
Hosting: Acting as a local host to for Maggie Braun, KICLEI Founder, Strategist and Speaker.
Your involvement is vital to ensuring the success of our events and achieving our strategic goals. By contributing your time and resources, you help us drive positive change across Canada.
Register Your Interest
If you are eager to assist in planning and hosting events in your province or city, please Register Here. By registering, you will enable us to reach out to you with specific details and next steps.
Click here to register your interest
Contact Us
For any questions or additional information, feel free to contact us at:
Email: info@kiclei.ca
We look forward to collaborating with you to make KICLEI’s 2025 initiatives a resounding success!
Best regards,
Maggie Braun
KICLEI Canada
We apologize for the confusion caused by our email stating that we "advocate for sustainable, community-driven climate actions." This was a miscommunication. Our true stance is to "advocate for practical environmental stewardship over top-down global mandates."
In alignment with this mission, we are committed to proposing an alternative net-zero plan that prioritizes soil regeneration over data and technology-driven approaches. Our objective is to counter the UN-driven climate action plans by emphasizing locally-driven, practical solutions that empower communities and promote truly sustainable land management practices.