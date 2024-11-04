🌐 Live Campaign Updates and How to Get Involved with KICLEI! 🌐 - WATCH HERE

Yesterday, I hosted a one-hour Facebook live event (unfortunately, not recorded on other platforms) where I took viewers through our brand-new campaign website and shared ways to get involved. Here’s an overview of what we covered:

Our Mission: Learn more about KICLEI’s purpose and our local-first approach to municipal governance.

Monthly Zoom Meetings: Join our community discussions and connect with like-minded Canadians. Register Here.

🔑 Key Campaign Initiatives

Survey: Participate in our national to local survey and voice your thoughts on the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program.

Petition: Add your name to encourage Canadian councils to prioritize local needs.

Letter Campaign: Send a personalized letter to your local council with our easy-to-use tool.

Localism Over Globalism Rally: Details on our upcoming nationwide rally!

Resources and Reports: Stay informed with our library of media, newsletters, and critical reports.

Support KICLEI: Support our campaign through donations, merchandise, and spreading the word.

KICLEI Coast to Coast: Discover activities in your province or territory and learn how to get involved locally.

🌍 Visit kiclei.ca to Learn More and Get Involved!

🔥 The "Burn the Ships" Mentality: Total Commitment to Our Cause!

The "burn the ships" mentality represents unwavering dedication to a cause, inspired by Hernán Cortés’s decision to eliminate any chance of retreat by burning his ships. This compelled his men to focus solely on their mission. This mindset resonates deeply within our movement, especially when facing opposition from powerful global agendas.

In the past few years, many of us have fully embraced this mentality by standing against various overreaches and working tirelessly to protect Canadian communities. This commitment to taking decisive action keeps us moving forward. It reminds us that no challenge is too great when we are united in purpose.

At KICLEI, we utilize every tool available—civic engagement, public awareness, and local advocacy—to inspire Canadians to prioritize local action. Our movement champions local values, emphasizing community-driven solutions over global directives that may not align with our communities’ unique needs. We’ve burned the ships; there’s no turning back. Together, we are reclaiming our autonomy, shaping a future that truly reflects our values and aspirations.

🌍 Dr. David Speicher's Groundbreaking Report

I had lunch with Dr. David Speicher yesterday. He is making waves with his report on DNA contamination levels in COVID-19 vaccines. Recently, his findings prompted calls for an investigation and suspension of certain vaccines in Port Hedland, Australia. His work reminds us of the story of David and Goliath, showing the power of local action in creating broader change.

Read More: Maggie Brauns Facebook

Follow Dr. David Speicher’s Work: davidspeicher.com

More on Port Hedland: Jessica R's Substack

✍️ National to Local PCP Petition

Our petition test run was successful, reaching the limit on Jotform, which required an upgrade costing $874.62 USD. Community support is appreciated to cover this unexpected cost.

By signing this petition, you’re joining a movement to encourage Canadian Councils to prioritize community-based environmental stewardship over global programs. Each signature strengthens our collective call for local decision-making and environmentally responsible programs that reflect our communities' needs.

Together, we can create a prosperous future that’s shaped by local priorities!

Sign the Petition Here: Jotform Petition

🗣 Upcoming Speaking Event

Maggie Hope Braun (Gather 2030 and KICLEI) and Donna Burns (Ontario Landowners Association will speak at the Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre on November 20, discussing the impact of UN sustainability goals and climate action plans on municipalities.

Date/Time: November 20, 2024, from 7-9 PM

Location: Rankin Culture and Recreation Centre, 20 Rankin Rink Rd, Pembroke

📊 Calculate Peterborough's CO₂ Contribution

For those who are curious about the CO₂ contribution of their municipality, here’s an example with Peterborough, which has a population of around 82,000.

Calculate CO₂ Produced (kg):

CO₂ produced = Population × 45,000

CO₂ produced = 82,000 × 45,000 = 3,690,000,000 kg (or 3.69 billion kg) Total CO₂ in the Atmosphere:

The total amount of CO₂ in the Earth's atmosphere is about 2.14 × 10^15 kg. Calculate the Percentage:

Percentage = (CO₂ produced / Total CO₂ in the atmosphere) × 100

Percentage ≈ 0.000172%

This minimal percentage highlights that Peterborough’s CO₂ contribution is nearly negligible in the global context. Instead of focusing on programs like PCP that mandate CO₂ reductions, we believe these resources would be better spent on local initiatives that directly benefit our community.

Let’s focus on tackling core issues like housing, mental health, and local business development. Together, we can redirect funds from global programs to initiatives that strengthen our communities and support genuine, holistic growth.

❤️ A Personal Note of Gratitude

Dear friends, thank you for your incredible support. I recently received a diagnosis of chronic fatigue syndrome. Despite my body’s challenges, my mind is alive with ideas. This cause is my life, and it’s deeply fulfilling. I hope you’ll feel empowered to take what we are building and guide others in your own communities. Thank you for understanding as I balance my health with my dedication to our mission.

Support Us: kiclei.ca/support-us