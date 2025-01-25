Attention all KICLEI supporters and concerned citizens! Our next nationwide Zoom meeting is happening on Monday, January 27 at 7:00 PM EDT, and we want YOU to be part of the conversation.
🔗 Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/NlzWO6zeTY2vON5z7CZZhA#/registration
Get up to speed by reviewing key materials ahead of the meeting at KICLEI.ca.
📝 Agenda Includes:
KICLEI Intro – A refresher on who we are and what we stand for.
FCM & PCP Advocacy Packages – Updates on our advocacy efforts and how you can get involved.
Regional Reports – Alberta, Ontario, and BC reports are available; others are in the works.
Alberta Tour Recap – Key insights from our recent outreach efforts.
Upcoming Tour Dates – Find out where we’re headed next!
2025 Fundraisers – Plans to support our mission in the year ahead.
Council Deputations – Updates on our January efforts in Renfrew County and Prince Edward County.
And more...
This is your chance to stay informed, ask questions, and connect with others who are passionate about protecting property rights, promoting local consultation, and securing our energy future.
Mark your calendars and register today!
📅 Date: Monday, January 27, 2025
🕖 Time: 7:00 PM EDT
Let’s work together to stand up for our communities and shape a future that prioritizes local interests over global agendas.
I will not join a zoom meeting, though I support this movement. In order to use the zoom app, you have to agree to let Artificial Intelligence(AI) have your information. I am not cool with this. We need other platforms, like CloutHub and others. Do not submit to the Beast AI!!!!
January 25, 2025
_______ ________ , Governor of _____
Office of the Governor
123 East Locust Street, 3rd Floor
Capitol City, State _____
Esteemed Governor __________,
Greetings and Salutations !
I and my grandchildren are losing an uphill battle against some of the policies and technology in use by the elementary schools in this State.
These are factually egregious matters, and I ask you to personally intervene:
1. Somehow, effectively prohibit the elementary school "teachers" from rewarding the students with *Skittles* and other similar chemical candies for "good behavior". These industrial concoctions can and do have deleterious effects on the metabolism of very young children.
2. Have water heaters installed at the wash basins in the class rooms for use by the children. At present the basins supply only cold water, and during the winter this produces an aversion to hand washing. And subsequently the children are unable to remove the "anti-bacterial" lotions and soap provided by the school district. The accumulation of "these anti-biotics" on the hands of babies leads to a breakdown in the function of the dermas which leads to other more complicated problems.
3. Prohibit the teachers from expressing their personal opinions in the class room regarding matters political. They should also be prohibited from talking about their personal challenges with sexual and gender identity. In place of that they could substitute: reading, writing and arithmetic.
Sincerely and respectfully,