Attention all KICLEI supporters and concerned citizens! Our next nationwide Zoom meeting is happening on Monday, January 27 at 7:00 PM EDT, and we want YOU to be part of the conversation.

🔗 Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/NlzWO6zeTY2vON5z7CZZhA#/registration

Get up to speed by reviewing key materials ahead of the meeting at KICLEI.ca.

📝 Agenda Includes:

KICLEI Intro – A refresher on who we are and what we stand for.

FCM & PCP Advocacy Packages – Updates on our advocacy efforts and how you can get involved.

Regional Reports – Alberta, Ontario, and BC reports are available; others are in the works.

Alberta Tour Recap – Key insights from our recent outreach efforts.

Upcoming Tour Dates – Find out where we’re headed next!

2025 Fundraisers – Plans to support our mission in the year ahead.

Council Deputations – Updates on our January efforts in Renfrew County and Prince Edward County.

And more...

This is your chance to stay informed, ask questions, and connect with others who are passionate about protecting property rights, promoting local consultation, and securing our energy future.

Mark your calendars and register today!

📅 Date: Monday, January 27, 2025

🕖 Time: 7:00 PM EDT

🔗 Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/NlzWO6zeTY2vON5z7CZZhA#/registration

🌐 Review materials ahead at: KICLEI.ca

Let’s work together to stand up for our communities and shape a future that prioritizes local interests over global agendas.

