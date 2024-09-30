Last Chance to Register for Tonight’s KICLEI Zoom Meeting!

📢 Last Chance to Register for Tonight's KICLEI Zoom Meeting!

Hi everyone,

There’s still time to join us for tonight’s KICLEI Zoom meeting at 7 PM! Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how we’re helping local communities push back against global agendas and reclaim control over local governance.

We’ll be discussing:

Tailored advocacy strategies to empower your community.

Updates on current campaigns in British Columbia, Winnipeg, Brandon, Oxford County, Peterborough, Simcoe County, and Durham County .

How to improve and streamline communication with local councils

Crowdfunding strategies to support these campaigns.

If you’d like to learn more about the services we offer before the meeting, check out our Service Page for a full breakdown of the KICLEI Strategy: Service Page.

This is a must-attend session if you're serious about protecting your local community and influencing meaningful change!

🗓️ Meeting Details: 📅 Tonight, 7 PM 📍 Zoom Registration Link: Register Here

Make sure to register now and secure your spot. I look forward to seeing you all there!

Best regards,

Maggie Braun