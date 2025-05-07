

Maggie Hope Braun, civic advocate and founding voice behind KICLEI, joins David Leis for a crucial conversation on restoring local democracy. If you’re frustrated after the election or wondering how to make a real difference—start at your school board or council.

📌 Why are local governments quietly adopting global programs?

📌 What’s the hidden cost of "net-zero" at the municipal level?

📌 How can YOU get involved—and win?

