On January 15, 2025, residents of Central Alberta gathered in Sylvan Lake for a powerful evening of civic learning and local strategy. Maggie Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, delivered a compelling talk on the growing influence of international programs in our local councils—and how communities across the country are rising to reclaim local governance.

🎥 Watch the full presentation here:

From the Ottawa Convoy to rural council chambers, Maggie shared her personal journey of standing firm for freedom, transparency, and municipal accountability. She unpacked how programs like the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP)—run by ICLEI Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM)—embed UN policy frameworks into Canadian towns without clear public consent.

✅ Key Takeaways:

Most councils are unaware of how these climate programs link to UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Local governments are not legally bound to implement the Paris Accord or "net-zero" targets.

Citizens are successfully challenging these programs through deputations, petitions, and cost-analysis reports .

The goal: 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬.

💬 “We don’t need permission to protect our towns. Local government is the front line of Canadian sovereignty—and we’re winning where it counts.” — Maggie Braun

Get Involved:

📌 Visit: www.kiclei.ca

📧 Join the movement: Join Us Form

📝 Use the Petition & Survey Toolkit

📅 Register for Monthly Strategy Zooms:

👉 Register Here

Watch. Share. Take Action.



Donate