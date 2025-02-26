Quick Recap
Maggie led the monthly National KICLEI Zoom meeting, discussing updates on organizing regional Zoom meetings and dividing the country into provinces or regions. The team explored the establishment of regional advocacy chapters across Canada, emphasizing the importance of educating local councils about the distinction between environmental stewardship and sustainable development. The meeting concluded with discussions on challenges in engaging local governments, the significance of community involvement, and the potential for national expansion.
Relevant Links
Main Navigation: https://www.kiclei.ca
Join Us Intake Form: https://www.kiclei.ca/join-us
Declaration of Localism Over Globalism: https://www.kiclei.ca/declaration
PCP Resources: https://www.kiclei.ca/pcp-resources
FCM Letter Campaign: https://www.kiclei.ca/fcm-letter-campaign
Monthly Zoom Meetings: https://www.kiclei.ca/monthly-zoom
Merch Store: https://www.kiclei.ca/store
Support this Work: https://www.kiclei.ca/donate