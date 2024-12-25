Dear KICLEI and Gather 2030 Subscriber,

As we wrap up an incredible 2024, I want to take a moment to thank you and wish you a Merry Christmas and the Happiest New Year in 2025! Your support has been the greatest gift of all. Whether you've followed along, shared our work, or sent words of encouragement, you’ve played an essential role in helping us build this movement and drive meaningful change.

This year, we launched our website, spoke at dozens of events, podcasts, and radio shows, broke through the corporate media narrative, created multiple series of reports to support our position, celebrated a major victory in Thorold—where we successfully tested our strategy, exposed ICLEI, and generally got under this UN agency's skin! We expanded that strategy into tools that can be used nationwide (reports, pamphlets, petitions, surveys, delegation templates, and more), personally traveled to British Columbia and Manitoba, supported groups across the country both upfront and behind the scenes, and overcame challenges from hackers, bad actors, personal attacks and setbacks.

On a personal note, many of you know I have been going through a difficult divorce that has impacted my health since the convoy. It is a high priority for me to finalize this divorce and clear the mental clutter. On the upside, if you think I’ve been effective so far, just wait until this chapter is behind me! While this may continue to be a burden in the coming year, we will press on. Once it’s resolved, you’ll see a noticeable difference in my ability to manage this project!

Financial Update

Thanks to 115 contributors, we raised about $15,000-$20,000, covering travel, operational costs, and a modest stipend for me and some helpers. This allowed us to use essential tools like:

Website hosting and translation services to expand our audience.

Zoom, Streamyard, and Jotform for virtual events and community engagement.

Design platforms like Canva and Pictory to create professional materials.

Calendly and secure email services to streamline communication.

I’ve learned alot this year. After 15 years of homeschooling and leading smaller community projects, this was a year to develop some new skills and prepare for a whole new chapter—building a nationwide network of community advocates to challenge the global agenda through local action! I’m currently evaluating ways to cut costs, determining which software will best support this growing operation and how I can continue to do this full time supporting my family and covering the KICLEI expenses…without breaking the bank.

Support the 2025 KICLEI Operation As we prepare for the next year, it’s clear we can’t leave the costs of this operation solely to the 115 who gave in 2024. More funding is needed to sustain and expand the project, fund key positions, and support travel to all provinces to ensure KICLEI’s impact grows. If you appreciate this work and want to see it continue, I’m asking those who are able to consider making a one-time or monthly contribution in 2025.

Ways to Contribute: Make a one-time or monthly donation directly through our website: www.kiclei.ca

To Show our Appreciation: Contributors will receive codes for a 1-year paid subscription to KICLEI and Gather 2030 and 10% off merchandise on the donation receipt.

Support KICLEI: Invest in Local Sovereignty. Your Contribution Makes a Difference. At KICLEI: The Canadian Localism Network, we are building a movement to protect Canadian sovereignty, empower local communities, and promote practical, locally-driven solutions. Your support fuels our advocacy efforts, strengthens our grassroots initiatives, and ensures that our work reaches communities across Canada.

www.kiclei.ca/donate

Your support makes all the difference. Thank you for stepping up to create a better future for our communities!

Warmest wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2025!

Maggie Braun & KICLEI Canada Team