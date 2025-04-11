🚨 New! KICLEI Support Tools Are Live 🚨

I’ve officially launched our new online support tools — giving you access to all of KICLEI’s knowledge at your fingertips 💻📚

🧠 Access the tool here: https://www.kiclei.ca/kiclei-support

To celebrate, I’m hosting an Ask Me Anything (AMA) this Sunday at 12 PM EST!

💬 Drop your questions in the comments — whether it’s about:

How to get your council to withdraw from ICLEI/FCM

Using our petitions, resolutions, or reports

Organizing a local chapter

Or anything else KICLEI-related!

We’ll test our new tool together during the AMA and show how it can support your advocacy work in real time.

📍 Watch it LIVE on:

Let’s make this movement even stronger — see you Sunday!

#KICLEI #LocalismOverGlobalism #AskMeAnything #CivicTools #AMA #GrassrootsCanada