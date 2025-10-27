Just a quick note to our members and supporters — there will be no national KICLEI Zoom call tonight.
We’ll be back next month, as usual, on the last Monday at 7 PM EST. Thank you for your continued engagement and for standing up for local authority, transparency, and community-led governance across Canada.
Stay tuned for updates and upcoming campaign news at 👉 www.kiclei.ca
