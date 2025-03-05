PRESS RELEASE: Waterloo Region Residents Demand Transparency on FCM ICLEI Climate Program Costs
WATERLOO REGION, ON – Residents are calling on the Region of Waterloo to reassess its participation in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program after community advocate Peter McFadden raised major financial concerns during the Region's budget meeting. The presentation urged council to disclose the true costs of participation and consider withdrawing from the program.
“The PCP program is marketed as free, but municipalities are committing to costly, long-term climate policies without proper financial oversight,” said McFadden. “No one knows how much this program has actually cost taxpayers over 30 years, and that’s unacceptable.”
Key Concerns Raised in the Delegation:
The Hidden Costs of a “Free” Program: While the PCP program is promoted as voluntary and cost-free, it imposes significant hidden costs. Municipalities are required to collect extensive baseline data, set reduction targets, and develop local action plans—all of which require funding, additional staff, and expensive infrastructure upgrades.
Diverting Resources Away from Local Priorities: The program often leads to costly policy recommendations, including new staffing, EV fleet upgrades, Smart City initiatives, and urban densification, which divert resources away from core municipal responsibilities such as road maintenance, public safety, and local infrastructure.
Continuous Financial Commitments with No Clear Oversight: Municipalities face ongoing costs for monitoring and reporting, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 annually. While municipalities can leave the program at any time, many do not know how to exit or have never considered doing so due to the lack of clear guidance on the process.
ICLEI’s Role as a Marketing Pipeline: The PCP program funnels municipalities toward ICLEI-affiliated product suppliers, raising concerns about procurement fairness and whether local governments are being used as vehicles for global corporate interests.
Lack of Cost Transparency: Despite 30 years of operation, no participating municipality has conducted a full financial review of its PCP expenditures. In 2024, Tiny Township became the first to vote for a cost assessment, yet FCM admitted it does not know the total cost of participation across Canada.
Council’s Response & Next Steps
Following the presentation, Councillor Foxton requested further information on the PCP program, signaling the potential for a formal review. KICLEI Canada is calling on the Region of Waterloo to conduct a full financial audit of all PCP-related expenditures, disclose past and projected costs, and consider withdrawing from the program to focus on locally driven environmental solutions that align with municipal priorities and budgets.
“Municipalities are not legally required to adopt net-zero policies,” said a KICLEI Canada representative. “Regional councils should prioritize cost-effective, locally controlled solutions instead of being tied to costly, global mandates without a clear understanding of the long-term financial commitments.”
A full report detailing the financial risks of the PCP program is attached for further review.
For more information, please contact:
Peter McFaddon
KICLEI Canada
We’ve made our full report available to Waterloo Region Council and will continue to track developments.
Speech by Peter McFadden – Kitchener Council Meeting on the 2025 Budget
Good evening, Chair Redmond and members of council.
My name is Peter McFadden. I've proudly called Kitchener home for 43 years, and I appreciate the opportunity to speak with you tonight as we address our region's 2025 budget challenges.
I want to address a key issue—our region’s voluntary participation in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and ICLEI Canada’s Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program.
While the program is promoted as free, the truth is that it comes with significant hidden costs, and it is council’s responsibility to determine just how much these costs affect us.
The PCP program requires our municipality to collect extensive data on community and municipal operations, which is then forwarded to ICLEI. This process connects us with affiliated product suppliers, a process that many may see as more of a marketing scheme than a genuine environmental initiative.
This often results in costly recommendations being added to our agenda—whether it’s:
New staffing
Expensive equipment like EV buses and charging stations
Sweeping initiatives such as smart city technologies and urban densification
These costs add up, and they are a direct consequence of voluntarily participating in this program.
The Hidden Costs of the PCP Program
There are significant costs associated with meeting the program’s requirements. For example:
Establishing a baseline data inventory, setting reduction targets, and developing a local action plan could cost between $35,000 and $175,000.
Implementing that plan, including investments in municipal fleet upgrades, EV charging stations, municipal building upgrades, smart city technology, circular economy initiatives, the 15-minute city model, active transportation networks, and urban densification, could cost between $14 million and $211 million.
Monitoring and tracking progress each year to hand over our data to ICLEI could cost between $10,000 and $50,000 annually.
The Bottom Line
Net Zero initiatives are NOT mandatory for Canadian municipalities.
This program costs money, and the council must:
Review all expenditures to date, including staff time, consulting fees, and all initiatives related to climate action.
Provide full transparency on what we have been signed up for.
A Simple Solution
We have a straightforward option:
➡ Withdraw from this program by passing a motion and sending a letter of withdrawal to FCM.
Doing so would:
Restore our local agenda
Refocus our budget on essential municipal responsibilities
Ensure that every dollar spent directly benefits the community instead of being tied up in global marketing schemes
Conclusion
Scaling back our commitment to the FCM-ICLEI PCP program could free up substantial funds for critical local needs.
I respectfully recommend that:
The region commission a thorough and transparent cost analysis covering all past and projected expenditures.
The council seriously consider withdrawing from the PCP program altogether.
The KICLEI Canada team from across the country supports this recommendation.
Our mission is to promote practical, locally driven solutions that ensure every dollar spent benefits our community, rather than being lost in costly, one-size-fits-all global mandates that primarily enrich multinational corporations, affiliated consultants, and product suppliers.
Thank you for your time. I am happy to take any questions.
Council Discussion
Councillor Foxton:
"Madam Chair, I'd like to direct staff to provide more information on this for council at a later date, if that's possible."
Chair Redmond:
"Do we have the consensus of council that they would like this issue to come back at a later date?"
Councillor:
"I just want more information about what this is, how it runs—everything."
Chair Redmond:
"Would it suffice if we had an email perhaps?"
Councillor:
"That's perfect, thank you."
Chair Redmond:
"Okay, thank you. Thank you, Peter. I don’t see any further questions. You may leave a copy of your deputation on the table for any council members who would like to review it."
(End of speech.)