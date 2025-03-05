WATERLOO REGION, ON – Residents are calling on the Region of Waterloo to reassess its participation in the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program after community advocate Peter McFadden raised major financial concerns during the Region's budget meeting. The presentation urged council to disclose the true costs of participation and consider withdrawing from the program.

“The PCP program is marketed as free, but municipalities are committing to costly, long-term climate policies without proper financial oversight,” said McFadden. “No one knows how much this program has actually cost taxpayers over 30 years, and that’s unacceptable.”

Key Concerns Raised in the Delegation:

The Hidden Costs of a “Free” Program: While the PCP program is promoted as voluntary and cost-free, it imposes significant hidden costs. Municipalities are required to collect extensive baseline data, set reduction targets, and develop local action plans—all of which require funding, additional staff, and expensive infrastructure upgrades.

Diverting Resources Away from Local Priorities: The program often leads to costly policy recommendations, including new staffing, EV fleet upgrades, Smart City initiatives, and urban densification, which divert resources away from core municipal responsibilities such as road maintenance, public safety, and local infrastructure.

Continuous Financial Commitments with No Clear Oversight: Municipalities face ongoing costs for monitoring and reporting, ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 annually. While municipalities can leave the program at any time, many do not know how to exit or have never considered doing so due to the lack of clear guidance on the process.

ICLEI’s Role as a Marketing Pipeline: The PCP program funnels municipalities toward ICLEI-affiliated product suppliers, raising concerns about procurement fairness and whether local governments are being used as vehicles for global corporate interests.

Lack of Cost Transparency: Despite 30 years of operation, no participating municipality has conducted a full financial review of its PCP expenditures. In 2024, Tiny Township became the first to vote for a cost assessment, yet FCM admitted it does not know the total cost of participation across Canada.

Council’s Response & Next Steps

Following the presentation, Councillor Foxton requested further information on the PCP program, signaling the potential for a formal review. KICLEI Canada is calling on the Region of Waterloo to conduct a full financial audit of all PCP-related expenditures, disclose past and projected costs, and consider withdrawing from the program to focus on locally driven environmental solutions that align with municipal priorities and budgets.

“Municipalities are not legally required to adopt net-zero policies,” said a KICLEI Canada representative. “Regional councils should prioritize cost-effective, locally controlled solutions instead of being tied to costly, global mandates without a clear understanding of the long-term financial commitments.”

A full report detailing the financial risks of the PCP program is attached for further review.

For more information, please contact:

Peter McFaddon

KICLEI Canada

We’ve made our full report available to Waterloo Region Council and will continue to track developments.

Report To Council Review Of The Fcm Iclei Pcp Program

Watch Peter’s five-minute clip below to see how this was done and get inspired to do the same in your community.

Together, we can restore local decision-making, demand accountability, and ensure tax dollars are spent where they truly matter—on real community needs.

For more information, visit KICLEI CANADA or contact info@kiclei.ca.