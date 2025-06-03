Gather 2030

Gather 2030

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna Dalton's avatar
Donna Dalton
18h

Thanks Maggie Braun for all you give and offer to your country.

May the living realize how much you love and care, the hours and creative spirit you are sharing for the future of our children to remain free and Sovereign. May Divine Love protect and nourish your energy always. May more people awaken to fulfill the needs speaking up in cities and towns to kick the UN agenda out and off the land known as Canada stopping the power grabs of the elite and greedy.

Every day is a trauma in Canada to many. Mark Carney being so much worse than the Trudeau's. Speaking words with no pictures and details wasting our time and money.

Guess God provides in mysterious ways Canadians growing into their own Sovereign Power may we all become swift and acutely aware of

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Priscilla Schwartz's avatar
Priscilla Schwartz
18h

I love your spirit Maggie Braun. You inspire me every time I hear you speak!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Hope Braun
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture