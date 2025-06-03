June is PTSD Awareness Month, and we know that many Canadians are still carrying the weight of trauma, not just from the Invocation of the Emergency Act on the Freedom Convoy, but from the years of medical coercion, government overreach and lockdowns. These stories matter. Your story matters.

Next June, Gather 2030 plans to share 30 real stories—one for each day of June. Protesters, officers, medics, residents, journalists, supporters—if you were impacted emotionally, psychologically, or physically by these events, we invite you to share your experience.

Call for Submissions: Have you experienced emotional or psychological distress connected to the Freedom Convoy or the broader COVID-19 emergency measures? Whether you were on the ground, behind the scenes, or impacted in your home or workplace, your voice matters.

How to Submit: We have launched a Secure Form for Submissions. Submissions are due by July 30, 2025. All stories will be reviewed confidentially. With your permission, they may be featured in next year’s PTSD Awareness campaign through the Gather 2030 Substack and associated platforms.

We believe every voice deserves to be heard!