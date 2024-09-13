Dear Peterborough County Community,

We are at a pivotal moment in shaping the future of our local environmental stewardship. On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM, the Peterborough County Council will meet at the County Chambers (470 Water Street) to discuss crucial decisions that will impact how sustainability is managed in our region. We strongly encourage community members to attend and make their voices heard.

Staff Report and Recommendations

The primary focus of this Council meeting will be the discussion of the staff report titled "Transition of Sustainability Portfolio from PKED". Authored by Sheridan Graham, CAO/Deputy Clerk/Deputy Treasurer, the report proposes transitioning sustainability responsibilities from Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED) to the County itself. This shift is aimed at enhancing local control and ensuring that sustainability initiatives are better aligned with the needs and priorities of our community.

The staff recommendations include:

Transitioning the Sustainability Portfolio: Moving the responsibility for sustainability from PKED to the County for more locally tailored initiatives. Reallocating Budget: Utilizing the $40,000 currently allocated to Sustainable Peterborough to fund the development of a collaborative sustainability plan for the County and participating Townships in 2025. Engaging a Consultant: Recommending the engagement of a consultant to update the County’s Sustainability Plans and identify new opportunities for advancing local environmental goals.

Our Support and Proposed Reports

As advocates for local environmental stewardship, we fully support these recommendations. We believe that localizing sustainability efforts will allow us to better address the unique environmental challenges facing our community, such as water quality, land use, and energy security. Additionally, we are proposing further action to ensure these initiatives are guided by community input and fiscal responsibility.

Our delegation, led by Maggie Braun, along with other delegates, plans to submit three key reports:

Support for Transition: A report endorsing the transfer of sustainability responsibilities from PKED to the County. Withdrawal from ICLEI: A report proposing that the County withdraw from the FCM ICLEI Partners for Climate Protection program to focus on locally-driven environmental strategies. Consultant Direction: A report outlining recommendations for the consultant, including prioritizing local environmental concerns, conducting a community survey, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and avoiding external influences like ICLEI.

Delegation Status and Community Participation

While our request to present these reports was submitted late due to an issue with the online form, we will know by Monday whether Maggie Braun will be added to the agenda. Regardless of the outcome, it is crucial that the community shows up to support the cause.

Reminder of Decorum

We kindly remind all attendees to adhere to the expected decorum during the meeting. This includes respecting the Council members and other attendees, refraining from interruptions, and maintaining a polite and constructive tone. Our goal is to advocate for positive change through respectful dialogue.

Why Your Presence Matters

Attending this meeting is a powerful way to demonstrate our collective commitment to local environmental stewardship. Your presence will send a strong message that our community cares deeply about how sustainability is managed and that we are invested in protecting our local environment for future generations.

Petition and Instructions

Petition County Sept 18 2024 47KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We are also circulating a petition to show the strength of community support for these initiatives. You can find the petition attached to this post. Please help us by signing and gathering additional signatures.

Instructions for Submitting Petitions:

Email Completed Petitions: Please email completed petitions to gather2030@protonmail.com by 8:00 AM on September 18, 2024.

Bring Petitions to the Meeting: Alternatively, you can bring the completed petitions directly to the Council Meeting.

Conclusion

We strongly urge you to attend the Peterborough County Council meeting on September 18th. Together, we can ensure that our local environmental concerns are prioritized and that the County’s sustainability efforts are both practical and aligned with the needs of our community.

Let’s make our voices heard and advocate for a sustainable future in Peterborough!

Thank you for your support,

Peterborough Residents for Local Environmental Stewardship Programs

Location:

Peterborough County Chambers

470 Water Street, Peterborough, ON

Date and Time:

September 18, 2024, at 9:30 AM

We look forward to seeing you there!