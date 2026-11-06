Gather 2030

Gather 2030

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
2d

The culling of the ostriches is a clear example of government overreach that has nothing to do with health risk or science. It was blatant bullying to intimidate these farmers and all farmers. There was zero valid reason to cull this ancient and scientifically valuable herd. The fact that all ostriches are not accounted for after the culling suggests a significant number were taken/stolen because the CFIA recognized their significant value. The CFIA has exposed themselves as a terrorist organization.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Marshall Scott Edward Hutton's avatar
Marshall Scott Edward Hutton
2d

I will never forget the over reach of government. And what they did to those poor birds. After reading this article, it brings back the grief and the memories of murdering of those innocent animals!

It shows us the few who are the Ruling Group, don't care about the masses. It explains the Eugenics or now known as Transhumanism, want us gone!

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Hope Braun · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture