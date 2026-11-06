One year ago today, more than 300 ostriches were killed at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia. After the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear the family’s final appeal, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency proceeded with the cull. Gunshots rang out across the farm throughout the night.

For the family who raised and loved these birds, and for the many Canadians who followed their story, visited the farm, stood in protest, and hoped for a different outcome, the events of that night left a lasting grief.

I visited the farm that summer. I remember watching these magnificent birds dance, spread their beautiful feathers, and move freely in the breeze.

A moment at Universal Ostrich Farms, summer 2025

A year later, the sadness, anger, and unanswered questions remain. I wrote the following poem in their memory.

An Elegy for the Ostriches

I saw them dance beneath the sun,

Their feathers bright, their spirits free;

And never dreamed what would be done

Beneath the skies of our country.

They spread their wings upon the earth,

They knew no law, they knew no crime;

Yet those who failed to see their worth

Had marked their ending before its time.

What hand could raise the fatal gun?

What heart could hear the mournful cry?

What law demands that every one

Of these beloved creatures die?

Behind the walls of straw they stood,

While those who loved them watched afar;

And through the night, the shots of death

Rang out beneath the northern stars.

O tell me, Justice, where you slept,

While Mercy stood outside the gate;

When those who loved their creatures wept,

And pleaded with the hands of Fate.

What is a law without a heart?

What is a rule without a test?

When those who hold the reins of power

Forget the lives their laws oppress.

TThey spoke of sickness, spoke of fear,

Of duties written, orders made;

The family fought with all they had,

Yet those in power would not be swayed.

And who shall answer for the night?

Who shall account for every breath?

When power, clothed in robes of right,

Delivers innocence to death?

A thousand tears cannot restore

One feather dancing in the breeze;

Nor silence what was heard before

That dreadful night among the trees.

The summer sun shall rise again,

The fields shall bloom, the seasons turn;

But in the hearts of those who grieve,

A thousand little candles burn.

To those who loved them, hear me now:

Your grief is neither lost nor vain.

Though time may bend the cedar’s bough,

The heart remembers every pain.

We saw them dance. We saw them shine.

We knew their beauty, wild and free.

Their lives were theirs, not yours or mine,

And worthy of their dignity.

Let not their memory disappear,

Nor let the world forget that night;

For every soul that sheds a tear

Still bears a candle for their light.

And should the mighty ask us why

We mourn the creatures they condemned,

We’ll point toward the empty sky

And ask what justice meant to them.

For when compassion is denied,

And power will not hear the plea,

Something within a nation dies,

And something precious ceases to be.

So let the bells of conscience ring,

Let every grieving heart be heard;

And may we never cease to sing

For every lost and lovely bird.

© 2026 Maggie Hope Braun

One year has passed, but these lives should not be forgotten.

To the family and everyone who stood with them: I hope you know that there are still Canadians who remember, who mourn alongside you, and who continue to question what happened.

May we never become so accustomed to the power of government that we forget the importance of compassion, humanity, and the courage to speak up when something is wrong.

I will remember those beautiful birds, and I will continue to stand by this family.