Response to Councillor Warren's Wind and Solar Memorandum: Ensuring Energy Security and Local Control in Kawartha Lakes' Future Energy Strategy

Date of Submission: September 21, 2024

Prepared by: Maggie Braun, Community Consultant, KICLEI Canada

Meeting: City of Kawartha Lakes, Council Meeting

Subject: Response to the September 10, 2024, Memorandum to Become a Willing Host for Solar and Wind Developments

Introduction

On September 10, 2024, the City of Kawartha Lakes Committee of the Whole held a significant discussion on whether the City should declare itself a "Willing Host" for solar and wind energy developments. This debate, initiated by a memorandum presented by Councillor Warren and seconded by Councillor Perry, highlighted the tension between global objectives related to renewable energy and the City’s local priorities. Given that Kawartha Lakes is Ontario's second-largest rural municipality, the unique challenges faced by rural communities require a careful and deliberate approach. Ultimately, the Council voted against pursuing the "Willing Host" designation, emphasizing the need to prioritize local decision-making in the face of broader global pressures.

This report outlines the key issues discussed and provides recommendations on how the City can move forward with a locally focused energy strategy that upholds energy security, public health, and environmental protection.

Summary of the Proposal

Councillor Warren’s memorandum proposed that Kawartha Lakes consider becoming a "Willing Host" for solar and wind energy developments and directed staff to report on the evolving Provincial Energy Program in early 2025. The proposal emphasized potential economic benefits, including job creation and investment attraction, but did not provide specifics on the identity of these investors. Furthermore, it referenced global energy trends, citing the upcoming Global Climate Summit in Dubai as part of the rationale for exploring renewable energy projects.

While the proposal aimed to align with global renewable energy objectives, the public response and Council discussion revealed significant concerns over energy security, local autonomy, and the potential health and environmental impacts of renewable energy projects.

Public Response: Prioritizing Local Autonomy and Health

The memorandum attracted widespread public attention after being posted on social media, with the majority of commenters expressing strong opposition. Key concerns raised by the public included:

Opposition to Global Agendas: Thirteen out of sixteen commenters expressed concerns about allowing global agendas to drive local decision-making. Many questioned the relevance of international summits, such as the Global Climate Summit in Dubai, to the needs of Kawartha Lakes, emphasizing the importance of making decisions based on the community's values and priorities. Health and Environmental Concerns: Commenters echoed concerns about the potential health impacts of wind turbines and solar farms, including noise pollution and environmental degradation. These concerns aligned with several councillors’ perspectives, who advocated for a more cautious approach to energy development in the area.

Key Councillor Concerns: Health, Energy Security, and Local Control

During the Committee of the Whole discussion, several councillors raised important concerns that reflect a strong commitment to protecting local interests, public health, and the City’s energy security.

Councillor Richardson’s Concerns:

Richardson highlighted the negative health impacts of wind turbines, including noise pollution, which has been linked to sleep disturbances and stress among residents. She also emphasized the need to thoroughly assess any new projects to avoid repeating past mistakes that harmed both residents and the environment. Councillor Joyce’s Concerns:

Joyce opposed wind turbines in the proposal, stressing the importance of preserving local autonomy and protecting residents from potentially harmful developments. He reinforced the need for decision-making processes that prioritize local needs over external pressures. Councillor Ashmore’s Concerns:

Ashmore raised concerns about the loss of local control over solar farms, which had been sold to a California-based company. This raised alarms about external ownership of vital community assets and the risks it posed to the City’s ability to manage these projects. Additionally, Ashmore highlighted the environmental impacts of large solar farms, including land degradation and water runoff issues. Deputy Mayor McDonald’s Concerns:

McDonald emphasized the need for careful timing and consideration of local factors before making decisions on renewable projects. He advocated for gathering more information and consulting the community to ensure that any future developments align with local interests.

Outcome of the Vote: Protecting Local Priorities

The Council’s decision to reject the proposal to become a "Willing Host" for solar and wind developments reflected a strong commitment to protecting the autonomy and well-being of the community. The concerns raised regarding health impacts, environmental damage, and the risks of external control were likely key factors influencing this outcome.

Recommendations

In light of the concerns raised and the Council’s decision, the following recommendations are proposed for consideration:

1. Develop a Local Energy Strategy Prioritizing Energy Security, Health, and Rural Needs

As the second-largest rural municipality in Ontario, Kawartha Lakes faces unique challenges when developing energy policy. The City’s large rural landscape and dispersed population require a stable and resilient energy supply. While renewable energy sources such as wind and solar should be considered, they must be balanced with the need for energy security, public health, and local control.

Energy Security: The City must ensure reliable access to energy, especially during periods of peak demand and adverse weather. Solar and wind are intermittent and may not always meet the needs of rural communities. A diversified energy mix , including natural gas, can help ensure stability and resilience.

Reconsidering the Ban on Natural Gas Infrastructure: Recent provincial efforts to phase out natural gas infrastructure should be reconsidered in light of local needs. Natural gas remains a reliable and cost-effective source of energy, particularly for rural communities dependent on stable heating and energy supply. The City should explore hybrid solutions that combine natural gas with renewable sources to provide both security and sustainability.

Addressing Health Concerns: Councillors, particularly Richardson, raised valid concerns about the health impacts of wind turbines, including noise pollution and stress-related health issues. Thorough health impact assessments should be mandatory for any proposed renewable energy projects. Solar farms should also be evaluated for their potential environmental and health effects , such as water runoff and heat island effects.

Maintaining Local Control: Kawartha Lakes must retain control over its energy projects to protect the community from external ownership, which could undermine local autonomy and oversight. This ensures that the community’s health, safety, and economic interests are prioritized.

2. Community Consultation and Environmental Impact Assessments

Before pursuing any new energy projects, the City should engage in extensive community consultations and require rigorous environmental and health impact assessments. This process will ensure that any developments align with the community’s values, protect the local environment, and safeguard public health.

3. Protecting Agricultural and Rural Lands

Renewable energy projects, particularly large-scale solar farms, should not encroach on the City’s valuable agricultural or rural lands. These lands are vital to the local economy and the community’s way of life. The City should prioritize protecting these areas in any future energy strategy.

Conclusion: Balancing Local Needs with Global Energy Trends

The City of Kawartha Lakes faces a critical opportunity to develop an energy strategy that prioritizes local control, energy security, and public health while addressing the growing demand for sustainable energy. Reconsidering natural gas infrastructure and ensuring careful oversight of renewable projects will allow the City to safeguard its rural character and the well-being of its residents, while also addressing future energy needs in a balanced and responsible manner.

Submitted for Council's Consideration

Maggie Braun

Community Consultant, KICLEI Canada

Proposed Resolution for Council

Title:

Resolution: Ensuring Energy Security, Health, and Local Control in Future Energy Strategy

Mover: [Councillor Name]

Seconder: [Councillor Name]

WHEREAS the City of Kawartha Lakes is the second-largest rural municipality in Ontario, with unique energy needs that require a stable, resilient, and reliable energy supply to meet the demands of its dispersed rural communities;

AND WHEREAS the health, well-being, and environmental protection of residents are critical priorities in the evaluation of energy projects, including concerns related to noise pollution from wind turbines and environmental impacts of solar farms;

AND WHEREAS local ownership and control of energy infrastructure are essential to ensuring that the City maintains autonomy over its resources, preventing external or foreign control of critical local assets;

AND WHEREAS Councillor Warren’s memorandum, presented to the Committee of the Whole on September 10, 2024, proposed that the City of Kawartha Lakes become a "Willing Host" for solar and wind energy developments, prompting significant public concern over the potential health, environmental, and control impacts;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

The City of Kawartha Lakes will not proceed with declaring itself a "Willing Host" for solar and wind developments until further consultation with the community is conducted and comprehensive health and environmental impact assessments are completed. City staff be directed to develop a Local Energy Strategy that prioritizes energy security, public health, and local control, including: Reconsideration of the current stance on natural gas infrastructure , with a view to ensuring reliable, cost-effective energy for rural areas and hybrid solutions that incorporate renewable energy.

The incorporation of public health impact assessments for any future renewable energy projects, with a focus on mitigating the effects of wind turbine noise and other potential health risks.

A commitment to ensuring local ownership and oversight of energy assets, preventing foreign control of essential infrastructure. The City will initiate public consultations and community engagement sessions to ensure that local voices guide the development of the City’s energy policy and decisions. City staff will report back to Council by Q1 2025 with recommendations and a draft Local Energy Strategy that aligns with the principles of energy security, sustainability, health, and local control.

AND FURTHER THAT a copy of this resolution be sent to the Province of Ontario, outlining the City’s position on ensuring energy security and local control in rural municipalities.