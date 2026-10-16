Gather 2030

Gather 2030

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dontGiveUp's avatar
dontGiveUp
Oct 16Edited

Please take a look at this quick summary of a proposal for a tax reduction plan and a labour-based municipal credit system and let me know what you think in the comment section below it. https://librti.com/view-video/municipality-changing-the-game

note: this plan was sent to all 36 municipal candidates in Kingston ON

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Easysteps's avatar
Easysteps
Oct 16

Let's get real, in 2-5 years nothing will be the same. Soon, they will tell everyone that there is nanotech (tiny robots) in the bodies and brains of everyone who took the COVID "vaccines". They are connected to the internet (and to each other) in the internet of things. They no longer have 100% control of their thoughts, their opinions, or even their own bodies. 5 years ago we were told we were conspiracy theorists, but now Tony Robbins and RFK (the secretary of health in the USA) openly talk about nanotechnology and tell us how great it will be when AI will just tell us what to think, when we merge with AI in 2031. I believe they will tell us much sooner. It's not conspiracy, I'm just wondering how people can ignore this and pretend everything is OK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3uMR_G5SPzE&t=1123s

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