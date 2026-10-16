The Canadian Muse

I just finished listening to Rodney Palmer’s testimony at the Allison Inquiry, and I have to say, the man fired a cannon straight at the credibility of Canadian mainstream media. What an extraordinary thing to listen to.

Watch Rodney Palmer’s testimony

His testimony feels like a godsend to me. I’ve spent more than twenty years watching what I believe is the destructive influence of mainstream media on this country, including within my own family.

It’s heartbreaking when people you love, respect, and have known your entire life can no longer seem to have an open conversation about the state of our country without feeling as though the CBC has pulled up a chair.

One of the things that really struck me about Rodney’s testimony was his discussion of how media coverage can influence people to distrust their own family members. I’ve experienced that division personally, and I know I`m not the only one who appreciates how much damage it’s done to relationships between Canadians.

So here is something personal I’ve carried with me since April 3, 2022, that his testimony brought back to mind.

I was staying in a Toronto hotel overlooking the CBC headquarters, shortly after the Freedom Convoy. I remember sitting by the window, looking at that enormous building, and having a vivid, disturbing mental image of it crumbling to pieces.

It wasn’t something I wanted to see happen. It was an unsettling vision of what I feared could happen if institutions continued to generate resentment, divide people, and destroy public trust. I remember wondering how much more people could take before that resentment came back to the institution’s own doorstep.

I’ve never forgotten it, and I sincerely pray this is one of those visions I never see come true.

Rodney described people gathering at that same building in 2023, placing photographs and stories of suspected vaccine injuries and lost loved ones on its doors because they wanted somebody to listen. According to his testimony, the posters were taken down, and the people weren’t interviewed. Nobody inside listened.

But Rodney Palmer did, and now he’s using his experience as a journalist to bring those concerns, along with serious questions about the CBC’s reporting practices, into the light.

I don’t see his testimony as an attack on journalism. I see an experienced journalist trying to hold his profession accountable before public confidence in it collapses completely.

I’ve learned through my own work that when you understand a subject well enough, you can keep your cool and make informed moves that actually accomplish something. You don’t have to rebel against an institution to challenge it effectively. You have to understand how it works and where accountability can be pursued.

Journalism isn’t my area of expertise, it’s Rodney’s, and when someone with that kind of experience steps forward with evidence, questions, and a willingness to challenge his own profession, the rest of us can help by examining and amplifying that work.

That’s how I believe we make progress. We recognize the people who understand the systems we’re trying to change and help their efforts reach further.

We’ve reached a strange place where people who question institutions are treated as though they’re the ones trying to destroy them. But what if they’re actually the ones trying to save them?

Civilization isn’t preserved by protecting institutions from criticism. It’s preserved by holding them accountable before people lose faith in them altogether.

Those of us doing this work, and those supporting it, are not trying to bring these institutions down. We’re doing what we can to save them from their own destruction.

That’s what I wanted to capture in the illustration accompanying this article: Rodney Palmer standing in front of the CBC building with a shield of facts, timelines, evidence, and accountability, trying to hold back the collapse.

I don’t want to see that building fall. I don’t want to see the anger and resentment of Canadians turn into something tragic. I want institutions to listen, acknowledge their failures, and become worthy of the public’s trust again.

And I want the people working to hold those institutions accountable to understand that their efforts matter. They are doing more than exposing what’s gone wrong. They’re creating a new North Node for the people, giving us something to orient ourselves toward instead of leaving us lost in anger and disillusionment. The rest of us can help by recognizing that work, amplifying it, and moving forward together.

Because someone has to keep the damn building standing.

And on that note, I’ll leave you with a little Canadian wisdom from Rush.

“Closer to the Heart.” ❤️

Maggie Hope Braun — The Canadian Muse