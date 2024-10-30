Research & Communication Tool
Maggie Braun has programmed a specialized ChatGPT tool, the Canadian Civic Advisor, to assist with Phase One research and organization. The Canadian Civic Advisor is available via ChatGPT for $20 USD per month and is regularly updated for optimal output quality.
1. Research Costs and Budget for Climate Action Plan vs. Local Programs
Goal: Identify budget details for your municipality’s Climate Action Plan and compare these with local, community-driven stewardship programs.
Recommendation: Contact the Sustainability Coordinator in your municipality’s environmental or planning department. Ask about specific programs that are related to the Climate Action Plan versus other environmental initiatives.
Recommendation: Contact the Finance Department in your municipality. Ask for assistance locating specific programs that are related to the Climate Action Plan versus other environmental initiatives.
Prompt:
“Help me draft an email to the finance department and sustainability coordinator of [Your Municipality’s Name] requesting a breakdown of all budget line items related to the Climate Action Plan, specifically for fleet studies, EV charging stations, bike lanes, biomass studies, retrofitting municipal buildings, environmental education, and energy efficiency programs versus community-driven environmental programs, such as tree planting, bee/pollinator initiatives, community gardens, and beautification projects for comparison.”
“Suggest questions I can ask the Sustainability Coordinator about any current partnerships or contracts with NGOs and consultants related to environmental programs.”
2. Investigate Funding for Local NGOs or Consultants Monitoring UN SDGs
Goal: Discover funding amounts that local NGOs or consultants receive to monitor UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and request detailed funding information.
Recommendation: When contacting the Sustainability Coordinator, inquire specifically about any partnerships with NGOs or consultants who receive funding to monitor or implement
UN SDGClimate Action Plan initiatives. Ask for details on what each partnership involves and funding levels if available.
Prompt:
“Help me draft an email to local nonprofits or consultants in [Your Municipality’s Name] to request details on their government and external funding sources for tracking UN SDG progress. Include polite phrasing that requests access to public information, as nonprofits should provide this on request.”
“Suggest questions to ask the Sustainability Coordinator about NGO or consultant partnerships related to tracking or implementing Climate Action Plan in our community, including details about the scope of these partnerships and funding received.”
3. Develop the Climate Action Plan Report with Recommendations
Goal: Based on information gathered from the Climate Action Plan, Step 1 and Step 2, and KICLEI’s [main report] on the PCP program, draft a detailed report for your local council.
Prompt:
“Based on the Climate Action Plan for [Your Municipality’s Name], research from Phase 2 Steps [1] and [2], and KICLEI’s [main report] on the PCP program, help me draft a report that outlines budgetary concerns, privacy considerations, and sector-specific impacts (like housing, agriculture, and energy costs). Provide recommendations and a resolution suggesting the council withdraw from PCP and consider locally-driven environmental initiatives focused on community priorities.”
4. Submit the Report to the Local Council
Goal: Prepare the final report in a clear, accessible format for submission to the council.
Prompt:
“Help me format my report for submission to the [Your Municipality’s Name] council, ensuring it’s clear, organized, and includes an executive summary, recommendations, and a formal conclusion for council review.”
5. Create a Petition and Delegation Scripts Based on the Report
Goal: Mobilize community support by creating a petition and preparing scripts for council meeting presentations.
Prompt:
Petition: “Draft a petition based on the findings in my Climate Action Plan report for [Your Municipality’s Name]. Focus on encouraging support for locally-focused programs over the PCP program.”
Delegation Script: “Create a 3-minute delegation script for presenting my report to the [Your Municipality’s Name] council, highlighting key points from the report and calling for action aligned with local priorities over global mandates.”
6. Email the Report and Petition to KICLEI for Webpage Development
Goal: Send materials to KICLEI to create a webpage for broader community access.
Prompt:
“Provide me with a concise email template to send my finalized report and petition to KICLEI for webpage development. Include a request to format it for public engagement and feedback.”
Tips for Using ChatGPT Effectively:
Iterate Prompts: If you don’t get the details you need, ask ChatGPT to “expand,” “summarize,” or “rephrase for clarity.”
Review for Relevance: Ensure each response aligns with your municipality’s specifics—feel free to ask ChatGPT to “focus on [Your Municipality’s Name]” or “add specific cost comparisons” as needed.
Save Work in Sections: As you gather information, save each response in a document for easy compilation into your final report.
This step-by-step prompt guide ensures that each part of Phase Two is completed efficiently, creating a thorough, actionable report to present to your council.