“Based on the Climate Action Plan for [Your Municipality’s Name], research from Phase 2 Steps [1] and [2], and KICLEI’s [main report] on the PCP program, help me draft a report that outlines budgetary concerns, privacy considerations, and sector-specific impacts (like housing, agriculture, and energy costs). Provide recommendations and a resolution suggesting the council withdraw from PCP and consider locally-driven environmental initiatives focused on community priorities.”