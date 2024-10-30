Research & Communication Tool

Maggie Braun has programmed a specialized ChatGPT tool, the Canadian Civic Advisor, to assist with Phase One research and organization. The Canadian Civic Advisor is available via ChatGPT for $20 USD per month and is regularly updated for optimal output quality.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for using it to complete Phase One, along with sample prompts to guide each task:

Instructions: Copy and paste this prompt into ChatGPT to guide it through completing Phase One of the DIY Strategy for your local campaign. Please replace [Your Municipality’s Name] with the name of your municipality where indicated.

Prompt for ChatGPT:

I am conducting preliminary research and organizing a local advocacy campaign to evaluate my municipality’s participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program by FCM and ICLEI. I’d like you to assist me step-by-step with the tasks below, specifically for [Your Municipality’s Name]. Please provide instructions, useful phrasing, or direct links wherever possible.

Determine PCP Membership Help me confirm whether [Your Municipality’s Name] is a member of the PCP program. Provide any steps or links needed to access the member list from the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) website. Obtain Key Motions and Documents Guide me on how to request the original council motion for [Your Municipality’s Name] joining the PCP program. Please provide a sample email or phrasing for contacting the municipal clerk’s office to request the PCP-related council motions and Climate Action Plan.

If available, provide suggestions for locating the Climate Action Plan on my municipality’s website. Compile Council Meeting Dates and Info Assist me in finding the dates, times, and locations of upcoming council meetings for [Your Municipality’s Name]. If a calendar is likely available on the municipal website, direct me on how to locate it. Delegation Instructions Help me find the instructions for registering as a delegation at council meetings for [Your Municipality’s Name]. Additionally, provide tips on how to approach council members respectfully, following guidelines like KICLEI’s Code of Conduct. Obtain a Map with Ward Boundaries Guide me in locating and downloading a map of ward boundaries for [Your Municipality’s Name]. Prepare Communication Channels Assist me in gathering contact information for local representatives, including councillors, the mayor, municipal clerk, finance department, records office, environmental coordinator, as well as my provincial and federal representatives.

Help me identify relevant press contacts in my region, such as local newspapers, radio, and TV stations.

Guide me in finding community centers in [Your Municipality’s Name] suitable for hosting town hall meetings or local discussions.

Help me locate community associations or neighborhood organizations that might support a locally-led environmental stewardship initiative.

Assist me in identifying any NGOs or consultants that receive local government funding to manage programs related to UN SDGs or the PCP program in [Your Municipality’s Name]. Create an Email for the Local Chapter Suggest a professional and relevant email address name for a local chapter focused on community-led environmental stewardship in [Your Municipality’s Name]. Provide tips for using this email effectively for communication with the council, press, and community members.

Example of Phase One Completion:

Show me an example of what a nearly complete Phase One might look like for [Your Municipality’s Name], so I can ensure I have everything organized before proceeding.

End of Prompt

By following this prompt, ChatGPT should provide users with specific instructions, phrasing, and resources to complete Phase One effectively, all customized to their municipality. This will simplify and streamline the initial research and organizational tasks.