Maggie Braun has programmed a specialized ChatGPT tool, the Canadian Civic Advisor, to assist with Phase One research and organization. The Canadian Civic Advisor is available via ChatGPT for $20 USD per month and is regularly updated for optimal output quality.

Step-by-Step Guide: Using ChatGPT to Complete Phase Three – Community Engagement & Mobilization

In Phase Three, you’ll create materials to effectively engage and mobilize your community based on research and findings from the previous phases. ChatGPT can help generate a range of resources, from petitions and delegation scripts to town hall materials and press releases.

1. Create a Customized Petition for Local Support

Goal : Based on our Reports draft a petition encouraging the community to support locally-driven environmental initiatives over the PCP program.

Prompt : “Based on our report [Your Report from Phase 2] Help me create a petition for [Your Municipality’s Name] encouraging residents to support the withdrawal from the Partners for Climate Protection program and support locally focused environmental programs. Include specific concerns like privacy, financial impacts, and loss of local autonomy.”



2. Draft Scripts for Council Delegations

Goal : Write a delegation script to present at a council meeting, clearly outlining your findings and recommendations.

Prompt : “Create a 3-minute delegation script for presenting my report to the [Your Municipality’s Name] council. The script should summarize key concerns from our findings—such as privacy issues, budget impacts, and loss of local control—and call on the council to withdraw from the PCP to prioritize local environmental initiatives.”



3. Prepare Follow-Up Emails for Continued Advocacy

Goal : Compose follow-up emails to engage with councillors and other stakeholders after your initial presentation or petition submission.

Prompt : “Help me draft a follow-up email for councillors in [Your Municipality’s Name] to thank them for their time, reiterate our main concerns from the PCP program report, and encourage further discussion on withdrawing from the PCP in favor of locally-led alternatives. Suggest an upcoming town hall as a way to involve the community in the conversation.”



4. Develop Talking Points and Presentation Materials for a Community Town Hall

Goal : Generate talking points and a PowerPoint presentation for a town hall event to share findings with the community and gather support.

Prompts : Talking Points : “List key talking points for a community town hall about our concerns with the PCP program. Cover privacy, financial costs, local autonomy, and the benefits of community-driven environmental programs.” PowerPoint : “Create an outline for a PowerPoint presentation that introduces the PCP program, discusses our local concerns, and presents recommendations for local stewardship initiatives. Include sections for an introduction, main concerns, potential solutions, and a call to action.”



5. Generate a Community Survey

Goal : Create a survey to gauge community opinions on the PCP program and local environmental priorities. This can help inform your campaign and provide evidence of local support.

Prompt : “Help me create a community survey for residents of [Your Municipality’s Name] to gather their opinions on the PCP program and their priorities for local environmental initiatives. Include questions on awareness of the PCP program, support for local vs. global initiatives, concerns about budget and privacy, and willingness to participate in local stewardship programs.”



6. Write a Press Release to Inform the Local Media

Goal : Create a press release to inform the media about your campaign, upcoming town hall, or council delegation.

Prompt : “Draft a press release for local media about our campaign to prioritize local environmental programs over the PCP program in [Your Municipality’s Name]. Mention key concerns like privacy, financial costs, and loss of local control. Include an invitation to an upcoming town hall meeting where the community can learn more.”



7. Develop Responses to Common Questions

Goal : Prepare answers to questions that may arise from council members, the media, or community members.

Prompt : “Generate responses to common questions about our campaign to withdraw from the PCP program, such as: ‘Why not support the PCP program?’ and ‘What alternative environmental actions are you suggesting?’ Focus on addressing privacy, cost efficiency, and local autonomy.”



8. Create and Maintain a Campaign Webpage

Goal : Establish a webpage to keep the community updated on your campaign and provide resources.

Prompt : “Outline what sections we should include on a webpage for our campaign in [Your Municipality’s Name], such as our mission, latest updates, links to reports, and upcoming events. Focus on keeping it informative and accessible.”

Next Step: If you’ve completed Phases 1-3, contact KICLEI at gather2030@protonmail.com to discuss options for setting up your campaign page on KICLEI.ca.

Tips for Effective Use of ChatGPT

Be Specific : For each prompt, specify your municipality’s name and any unique community factors.

Request Revisions : Ask ChatGPT to “revise for clarity” or “add community-specific examples” if needed.

Save Your Outputs: Store responses in a shared document to easily organize all materials for Phase Three.

This prompt guide helps ensure that each part of Phase Three is completed effectively, equipping your group with the tools to engage the community, advocate to the council, and maintain public awareness.