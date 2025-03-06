Alberta has never been one to sit back and take orders. When something doesn’t sit right, Albertans stand up, push back, and make damn sure their voices are heard. Now, as municipalities are quietly signing onto global sustainability programs that siphon money and control away from local communities, it’s time to turn up the heat.

Across Canada, people are waking up. The UNs Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program is being exposed for what it really is—a bureaucratic overreach that burdens municipalities with endless reporting, inflated costs, and outside influence. Some councils, like Thorold, ON, have already walked away after residents demanded accountability. Now, it’s Alberta’s turn to lead the charge.

KICLEIs upcoming Community Information Sessions and Strategy Workshops aren’t about sitting around talking. They’re about action—learning the tactics, exposing the money trail, and showing up where it counts. If you’re tired of watching bad policies slide through without a fight, these sessions are where you need to be.

Tour Schedule:

Lloydminster, SK – March 10 (Community Info Session)

Bonnyville, AB – March 12 (Info Session & Strategy Workshop)

Grande Prairie, AB – March 13 & 15 (Info Session & Strategy Workshop)

Edmonton, AB – March 16 & 18 (Info Session & Strategy Workshop)

Hosted by Maggie Hope Braun, founder of KICLEI Canada, the national initiative that has been Kicking the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) out of municipal councils. Known for her success in helping councils withdraw from UN-directed policies and for testifying at the Public Order Emergency Commission about her experience at the Freedom Convoy, Maggie is leading the charge to restore local decision-making on environmental policy, alongside local organizers who know what’s at stake, these sessions will give you the tools to challenge globalist policies, pressure your council, and take back control of your town.

No more waiting. No more hoping someone else will do it. This is the fight, and Alberta knows how to win.

Register now: kiclei.ca/alberta