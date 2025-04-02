Over the last few years, I’ve poured my heart into building the KICLEI and Gather 2030 movements. We’ve grown something powerful — not just as an idea, but as a living, breathing network of people taking back responsibility for their communities and their future.

But I want to share something personal with you.

In July 2022, I left a 15-year marriage. Just last week — nearly three years later — we finally began the first legal step in the divorce process. The emotional, legal, and logistical weight of that delay has taken a serious toll. I’ve been operating under chronic strain — while showing up publicly for others — and it’s finally caught up with me.

In February, I was formally diagnosed with PTSD. It wasn’t a shock, but it was confirmation that the exhaustion, overwhelm, and mental fog I’ve been pushing through are real. I’ve now started EMDR therapy and committed to a full treatment plan that began last month — and I’m genuinely excited at the prospect of getting better.

So I want to be honest with you: I’m in a season of healing and restructuring.

That means I can’t personally guide everyone through the civic engagement process or provide in-depth one-on-one support and reports on demand. I wish I could — but my energy needs to go toward healing, caring for my home and family, and completing this divorce.

Outside of one commitment this April — supporting the Oxford group — I’ll be working with our new assistant, Dee, training her behind the scenes to support as many of you as possible through the resources, tools, and systems we’re putting in place. Please continue reaching out through the main channels — just know it may take some time, and my personal capacity is limited right now.

This isn’t me stepping away from the mission — it’s me protecting the capacity I do have so I can keep building the foundation this work needs to keep growing strong.

🌱 How You Can Help Right Now

Even as I catch my breath, the work continues. Here’s how you can take action and support the movement today:

✅ Stay Informed & Empowered

Subscribe to our Substacks: Gather 2030 – Civic engagement tips, updates, and inspiration KICLEI – Detailed reports and recommendations for engaging your local councils

Forward one report per week to your local councillors. It’s a powerful, consistent way to create impact.

🏛 Show Up in Person

Attend your local council meetings.

Bring or wear KICLEI merch — your presence matters.

✍️ Communicate Effectively

Raise your concerns with your council in writing.

Use tools like ChatGPT to help craft respectful, effective messages.

🎥 Share What You See

Clip key moments from council meetings and upload them to the KICLEI Canada Facebook page.

Check YouTube for easy how-to guides on clipping and uploading.

💸 Support the Movement

If you’re not able to act right now, consider donating. Every dollar helps.

You can donate directly through our website.

🧭 Become a Member

Membership includes:

Zoom registration through the Members Portal

Full access to both Substacks

Merch discounts

❤️ Final Thoughts

To everyone who’s reached out, supported, or asked how they can help — thank you. This pause is about honoring my own humanity so I can keep showing up for the long haul.

Please keep organizing. Keep showing up. Keep forwarding the reports, building community, and making space for truth and courage at your local level.

I’ll be right here — just a little quieter, focused on preparing the next layer of our foundation.

— Maggie

KICLEI Canada & Gather 2030