Terms of Service

Last Updated: February 24, 2025

Welcome to Gather 2030. By accessing and using our services, you agree to be bound by these Terms of Service (“Terms”). Please read them carefully.

Acceptance of Terms

By using our website and subscribing to our content, you agree to comply with these Terms. If you do not agree, please refrain from using our services.

Eligibility

You must be at least 18 years old or have the legal capacity to form a binding contract in your jurisdiction to use our services.

Subscriptions and Payments

If you subscribe to our newsletter or any premium content, you agree to provide accurate billing details and authorize payment processing (via Stripe or another provider). Charges will be made in CAD, and any recurring fees will be outlined during sign-up. Please review our refund policy for further details.

User Conduct

You agree to use our services solely for lawful purposes and to refrain from any actions that might harm the integrity or operation of our platform. Any attempt to misuse our services or engage in unauthorized access may result in termination of your account.

Intellectual Property

All content on Gather 2030—including text, images, graphics, and logos—is the property of Gather 2030 or its licensors and is protected by applicable intellectual property laws. You may not reproduce or distribute this content without our explicit permission.

Disclaimers and Limitation of Liability

Our services are provided on an “as is” basis without warranties of any kind, either expressed or implied. Gather 2030 is not liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages arising from your use of our services.

Modifications to Terms

We reserve the right to update these Terms at any time. Changes will be effective immediately upon posting on our website. Continued use of our services after any modifications signifies your acceptance of the updated Terms.

Termination

We may suspend or terminate your access to our services at our sole discretion if you violate these Terms or for any other reason without prior notice.

Governing Law

These Terms are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Ontario, Canada. Any disputes arising from these Terms will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in that jurisdiction.